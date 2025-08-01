Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) 2025 Brochure Unveiled at Science City, Kolkata

Summary The highlight of the event was the felicitation of the National Winners of VVM 2024, who brought laurels to West Bengal by excelling at the National Level Camp Vote of Thanks was delivered by Dr. Prabir Das, Zonal Coordinator VVM West Bengal, who expressed deep gratitude to all the dignitaries, schools, coordinators, and guests for gracing the occasion with their esteemed presence

Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) is a national movement for the propagation and popularization of Science and Technology among students and masses. VIBHA promotes scientific contributions made by India from ancient to present time. At present it is the largest scientific organization with the longest chain of state units and networking institutions across the country.

One of the major programmes of VIBHA is Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) – A Digital Based and Largest Science Talent Search Examination for Emerging India. It is an examination for school going students from class VI to XI to create awareness about Indian contribution in the field of science and generate affinity towards pure science and foster excellence in science.

This year too, Vijnana Bharati in association with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) is conducting Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) 2025-26. National Level Online Examination (School Level-I & Level-II) of the same is scheduled to be held from 28th October, 2025 to 2nd November, 2025 and 19th November, 2025 and/or 23rd November, 2025 for Level-I and Level-II respectively. Level-I exam this year again will be online open-book examination designed to be carried out using digital devices. Level-II exam will be conducted online as well but in a proctored environment.

The Seminar Hall of Science City, Kolkata witnessed an inspiring confluence of education, science, and youth leadership as the Brochure for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) 2025 was officially unveiled during a power- packed Orientation-cum-Felicitation Program on Saturday, 26th July 2025.The event organized by Vivekananda Vijnan Mission – West Bengal South Region, brought together luminaries from the scientific and academic spheres, including:

 Dr. Arvind C. Ranade, Director, National Innovation Foundation (NIF),

 Padma Shree Dr. Narayan Chakraborty, President Vivekananda Vijnan Mission

 Dr. Vibha Tandon, Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB),

 Dr. Samit Guha, Secretary, Vivekananda Vijnan Mission,

 Senior officials, zonal and state coordinators of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM),

 School principals, science teachers, and over 200 school coordinators from across the region.

The program commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a welcome address by Ms. Tania Sen, State Coordinator, VVM – West Bengal South Region.

Dr. Sucharita Chatterjee, State Coordinator VVM, West Bengal, South Region, outlined the vision of VVM 2025 and reflected on the tremendous success of the previous edition.

The highlight of the event was the felicitation of the National Winners of VVM 2024, who brought laurels to West Bengal by excelling at the National Level Camp. Mementoes and certificates were handed over to the young achievers amidst thunderous applause.

In his keynote address, Dr. Arvind Ranade emphasized the growing need for science communication and critical thinking among school students, praising VVM as a dynamic platform that blends traditional Indian scientific wisdom with modern innovation.

Padma Shree Dr.Narayan Chakraborty congratulated the winners and encouraged the scientific community to promote science as a lifestyle and thought process, not merely a subject but a vision for future India. Dr. Vibha Tandon shared insights on current frontiers of biological research and stressed the importance of curiosity-driven education

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Shri. Arup Sarkar and Ms. Papiya Mukherjee, President Sahodaya school complex Kolkata and Paschim Bardhaman respectively, expressed gratitude to the organizers and encouraged all the schools to ignite the curiosity of the students, which is the need of the hour for Viksit Bharat.

Vote of Thanks was delivered by Dr. Prabir Das, Zonal Coordinator VVM West Bengal, who expressed deep gratitude to all the dignitaries, schools, coordinators, and guests for gracing the occasion with their esteemed presence. He extended his thanks to the august gathering for embracing VVM as a transformative movement rather than a competition.

The program concluded with the rendition of National Anthem.