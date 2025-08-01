NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins - Link and Updated Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Aug 2025
16:44 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially started the registration process for round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2025.
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially started the registration process for round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the State Quota, Private Management quota and NRI Quota seats in West Bengal can visit the official website - wbmcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the WB NEET UG 2025 counselling registration link will remain active till August 3. The round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 9. It must be noted that candidates must have qualified the NEET UG exam with a valid score and must be domiciled in West Bengal or meet the criteria set by the state government for admission to the WB NEET UG 2025 counselling eligibility.

Round 1 Counselling Schedule

  • Online registration deadline - August 3, 2025
  • Publication of the verified candidates list - August 5, 2025
  • Publication of the seat matrix - August 5, 2025
  • Online choice filling and choice locking - August 5 to August 7, 2025
  • Publication of allotment result - August 9, 2025
  • Reporting and admission of allotted candidates - August 11 to August 13, 2025

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 01 Aug 2025
16:44 PM
NEET UG 2025 WB NEET UG 2025 WBMCC NEET counselling Registration
