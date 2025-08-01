WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins - Link and Updated Schedule

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially started the registration process for round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the State Quota, Private Management quota and NRI Quota seats in West Bengal can visit the official website - wbmcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the WB NEET UG 2025 counselling registration link will remain active till August 3. The round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 9. It must be noted that candidates must have qualified the NEET UG exam with a valid score and must be domiciled in West Bengal or meet the criteria set by the state government for admission to the WB NEET UG 2025 counselling eligibility.

Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Online registration deadline - August 3, 2025

Publication of the verified candidates list - August 5, 2025

Publication of the seat matrix - August 5, 2025

Online choice filling and choice locking - August 5 to August 7, 2025

Publication of allotment result - August 9, 2025

Reporting and admission of allotted candidates - August 11 to August 13, 2025

