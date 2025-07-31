Bengal E-Summit 2025 Ignites Grassroots Innovation at IEM-UEM Gurukul Campus

Summary Spearheading the inauguration was Dr. Bandanna Sen, Director General at DGCIS, who emphasized the importance of entrepreneurial thinking in today’s economy Organized with the vision to fuel India’s startup ecosystem from the grassroots, the summit created a dynamic platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to connect, pitch, and grow

Bengal E-Summit 2025, the second edition of the IEM-UEM Group’s flagship entrepreneurial event, unfolded on July 26th and 27th at the IEM Gurukul Campus, Kolkata, bringing together innovators, startups, investors, and thought leaders from across the country.

Spearheading the inauguration was Dr. Bandanna Sen, Director General at DGCIS, who emphasized the importance of entrepreneurial thinking in today’s economy. Alongside her, was Dr. Subhalakshmi Ghosh, founder of Subhami Biopharma (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. And co-founder of Alona Life Sciences; Mr. Madan Mohan Chakraborty, CEO and Managing Director of Iskraemeco India; and Mr. Nilanjan Ray, Director of METCO (Metal Engineering and Treatment Company). The event also featured Mr. Anup Das, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of India Operations at Exavalu. Their presence added immense value to the occasion, reflecting the interdisciplinary spirit and entrepreneurial ambition at the heart of the summit.

Organized with the vision to fuel India’s startup ecosystem from the grassroots, the summit created a dynamic platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to connect, pitch, and grow.

This year’s summit featured a diverse mix of sub-events tailored for emerging change makers, including Investopia (a live pitching round judged by angel investors), the Startup Expo (a curated exhibition of innovative startups and student ventures), Pitch Perfect, This is Business, and hands-on workshops and panel discussions.

The event also hosted industry mentors, business leaders, and active angel investors who interacted directly with participants, offering guidance and funding opportunities.

With two hundreds of teams from premier institutions and early-stage startups participating, Bengal E-Summit 2025 saw a surge in both scale and impact. The event not only showcased the entrepreneurial talent brewing in Eastern India but also cemented IEM-UEM’s position as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and enterprise.