IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration for 10270 Associate Posts Begins; Direct link Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS notified applications for Clerk posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 10270 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process begins today, August 1 and will end on August 21, 2025. The preliminary examination will be held in October 2025.

Candidates who wish to apply for the post should have a degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate's age should be between 20 and 28. The candidate must have been born between 02.08.1997 and 01.08.2005 (both dates inclusive).

The application fee is Rs 850 for all others and Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates.