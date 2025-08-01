Bank of Baroda

Apply for 445 Managerial Posts at Bank of Baroda! Recruitment and Other Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Aug 2025
15:20 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in
The last date to apply is August 19, 2025

The Bank of Baroda invited applications for Managerial posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 445 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the last date to apply is till August 19, 2025.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Corporate & Institutional Credit department: 94 posts

Risk Management department: 12 posts

Security department: 10 posts

MSME Banking department: 6 posts

Finance department: 3 posts

Digital department: 20 posts

MSME department: 300 posts

Risk Management department: 10 posts

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 850 + payment gateway charges if belonging to General, EWS & OBC candidates and Rs 175 + payment gateway charges if belonging to SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) category & Women candidates.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

