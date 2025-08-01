Apply for 445 Managerial Posts at Bank of Baroda! Recruitment and Other Details Here

The Bank of Baroda invited applications for Managerial posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 445 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the last date to apply is till August 19, 2025.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
Corporate & Institutional Credit department: 94 posts
Risk Management department: 12 posts
Security department: 10 posts
MSME Banking department: 6 posts
Finance department: 3 posts
Digital department: 20 posts
MSME department: 300 posts
Risk Management department: 10 posts
Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 850 + payment gateway charges if belonging to General, EWS & OBC candidates and Rs 175 + payment gateway charges if belonging to SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) category & Women candidates.
