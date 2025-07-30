MuseVention 2025: Don Bosco Park Circus & ISR Champions ‘Innovation Without Fear’

Summary Get ready for a powerful celebration of fearless creativity as Don Bosco School, Park Circus, in collaboration with International STEAM Research (ISR), gears up to host ‘MuseVention 2025’. Anchored in the theme ‘Innovation Without Fear’, the event encourages students to explore, invent, and express without the pressure of perfection.

Get ready for a powerful celebration of fearless creativity as Don Bosco School, Park Circus, in collaboration with International STEAM Research (ISR), gears up to host ‘MuseVention 2025’ on July 31 and August 1, 2025. Touted as an oasis of innovation, this prestigious inter-school event invites student inventors to present bold, original ideas that offer real-world solutions.

Far more than a traditional science fair, MuseVention redefines the way young minds engage with challenges. Anchored in the theme ‘Innovation Without Fear’, the event encourages students to explore, invent, and express without the pressure of perfection. With participation from top schools across Kolkata, the two-day showcase promises a dynamic blend of creativity, courage, and critical thinking.

At its core, MuseVention embodies STEAM education—the integrated learning of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics—which Don Bosco Park Circus has been championing as part of its mission to build 21st-century learners. In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and inspired by the principles of Education 4.0, the school continues to nurture students as empathetic collaborators, tech-savvy creators, and resilient problem-solvers.

This forward-thinking approach was strengthened further in 2023, when Don Bosco became one of India’s first schools to collaborate with International STEAM Research (ISR)—a global STEAM education leader and official partner of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Through this collaboration, students gain access to world-class resources, training, and global best practices in experiential learning. “It gives me immense pride to see the students of Don Bosco School Park Circus evolve into confident, imaginative, and empathetic problem-solvers,” shared Dr George Panicker, Founder and CEO of International STEAM Research.

As the stage is set for MuseVention 2025, anticipation is high for what promises to be an inspiring celebration of ideas, imagination, and innovation. For the student participants, this is more than a showcase—it’s a launchpad for dreams powered by curiosity and courage.