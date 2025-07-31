The Future Foundation School

India’s Biggest Inter-School Moot Court Returns: 34 Schools to Compete in Legal Battle of Wits

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jul 2025
17:49 PM

The Future Foundation School, Kolkata

Summary
BML Munjal University (a Hero Group initiative), in collaboration with The Future Foundation School, is set to host the Fourth Edition of the National Inter-School Moot Court Competition on Friday, August 1, 2025.
Now recognised as India’s largest moot court competition for school students, the event will witness 138 students and 46 educators from 34 top schools across more than 10 cities engage in a simulated courtroom showdown.

The courtroom is set, and the arguments are prepped! BML Munjal University (a Hero Group initiative), in collaboration with The Future Foundation School, is set to host the Fourth Edition of the National Inter-School Moot Court Competition on Friday, August 1, 2025, in Kolkata.

Now recognised as India’s largest moot court competition for school students, the event will witness 138 students and 46 educators from 34 top schools across more than 10 cities engage in a simulated courtroom showdown—an initiative designed to nurture legal aptitude, critical thinking, and confident public speaking in young minds.

Held at The Future Foundation School campus in Regent Park, the one-day event promises a powerful blend of competition and learning. Participants will argue fictional cases before panels of renowned legal professionals and scholars, offering students a rare opportunity to step into the shoes of litigators, right from the school bench.

A key highlight will be the Keynote Address by Dr Pritam Baruah, Dean of the School of Law, BML Munjal University, whose insights as a distinguished academic voice in the legal world are sure to inspire students, teachers, and guests alike.

This competition is more than just a contest—it reflects a shared commitment by the host institutions to build constitutional awareness, civic engagement, and a passion for justice among India’s youth.

With mock trials, real-time feedback from legal experts, and a platform that challenges students to think on their feet, this year’s edition promises to be a celebration of intellect, articulation, and the democratic spirit.

Last updated on 31 Jul 2025
17:50 PM
The Future Foundation School BML Munjal University Moot Court Inter-School Competition
