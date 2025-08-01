Eastern Railway (ER) Recruitment 2025 Notifies Vacancies For Apprentice Post- Know Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website RRC, ER at rrcer.org The registration process will start on August 14 and will end on September 13, 2025

The Eastern Railway (ER), Railway Recruitment Cell invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website RRC, ER at rrcer.org.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3115 posts in the organisation. The registration process will start on August 14 and will end on September 13, 2025. To be eligible, candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age (as on cut-off date for receiving application).

The application fee is Rs 100. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates). For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.