Railway Recruitment Cell

Eastern Railway (ER) Recruitment 2025 Notifies Vacancies For Apprentice Post- Know Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Aug 2025
15:54 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website RRC, ER at rrcer.org
The registration process will start on August 14 and will end on September 13, 2025

The Eastern Railway (ER), Railway Recruitment Cell invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website RRC, ER at rrcer.org.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3115 posts in the organisation. The registration process will start on August 14 and will end on September 13, 2025. To be eligible, candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age (as on cut-off date for receiving application).

ADVERTISEMENT

The application fee is Rs 100. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates). For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 01 Aug 2025
15:54 PM
Railway Recruitment Cell Eastern Railway (ER) Railway exams
Similar stories
CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Registration Begins - Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration for 10270 Associate Posts Begins; Direct li. . .

Bank of Baroda

Apply for 445 Managerial Posts at Bank of Baroda! Recruitment and Other Details Here

HSSC 2025

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Link to Raise Objections Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Registration Begins - Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration for 10270 Associate Posts Begins; Direct li. . .

Bank of Baroda

Apply for 445 Managerial Posts at Bank of Baroda! Recruitment and Other Details Here

HSSC 2025

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Link to Raise Objections Here

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out - Know How to Submit Objectio. . .

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Issues SWAYAM July Semester 2025 Exam Timetable at nta.ac.in- Check Dates Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality