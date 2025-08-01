CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Registration Begins - Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Aug 2025
15:39 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially started the CLAT 2026 application process.
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 NLUs and other participating institutions across the country.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially started the CLAT 2026 application process. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 NLUs and other participating institutions across the country. The CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025, in offline mode (pen and paper) from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Steps to Register for CLAT 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official CLAT website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  2. Click on CLAT 2026 and register using a valid mobile number and email ID.
  3. Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.
  4. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.
  5. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Application Fee

  • General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI - ₹4000 (Application Fee), ₹4500 (Fee with Question Papers)
  • SC/ST/BPL - ₹3500 (Application Fee), ₹4000 (Fee with Question Papers)

The last date to submit the CLAT 2026 application form is October 31, 2025. Only candidates who complete the application process within the deadline will be eligible to download the CLAT 2026 admit card when released.

Last updated on 01 Aug 2025
15:40 PM
CLAT 2026 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Consortium of National Law Universities Registration
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins - Link and Updated Schedule

Railway Recruitment Cell

Eastern Railway (ER) Recruitment 2025 Notifies Vacancies For Apprentice Post- Know De. . .

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration for 10270 Associate Posts Begins; Direct li. . .

Bank of Baroda

Apply for 445 Managerial Posts at Bank of Baroda! Recruitment and Other Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins - Link and Updated Schedule

Railway Recruitment Cell

Eastern Railway (ER) Recruitment 2025 Notifies Vacancies For Apprentice Post- Know De. . .

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration for 10270 Associate Posts Begins; Direct li. . .

Bank of Baroda

Apply for 445 Managerial Posts at Bank of Baroda! Recruitment and Other Details Here

HSSC 2025

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Link to Raise Objections Here

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out - Know How to Submit Objectio. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality