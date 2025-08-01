CLAT 2026 Registration Begins - Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially started the CLAT 2026 application process. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 NLUs and other participating institutions across the country.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially started the CLAT 2026 application process. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 NLUs and other participating institutions across the country. The CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025, in offline mode (pen and paper) from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Steps to Register for CLAT 2026

Visit the official CLAT website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Click on CLAT 2026 and register using a valid mobile number and email ID. Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and contact details. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee through the online payment gateway. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Application Fee

General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI - ₹4000 (Application Fee), ₹4500 (Fee with Question Papers)

SC/ST/BPL - ₹3500 (Application Fee), ₹4000 (Fee with Question Papers)

The last date to submit the CLAT 2026 application form is October 31, 2025. Only candidates who complete the application process within the deadline will be eligible to download the CLAT 2026 admit card when released.