HSSC 2025

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Link to Raise Objections Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Aug 2025
15:10 PM

File Image

Summary
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is set to close the HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 objection window on August 1, 2025. Candidates who have downloaded the answer key can raise objections against it through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC conducted the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 on July 6 and 7. The first shift was held from 10 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift was from 3.15 pm to 5 pm.

To raise objections, candidates will have to pay ₹250/- as a non-refundable fee for each objection raised. The objection(s) received within the stipulated time period shall be considered by the Commission, and the decision of the Commission in this regard shall be final, and the evaluation of the paper shall be done accordingly.

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections

1.Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in

2. Click on HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 pdf file available on the home page

3. A new page will open where the link to raise objection is given

4. Click on the link and login to the account

5. Once done, select the answer you want to raise objection for

6. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of processing fee

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

HSSC CET Answer Key Objection Window 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 01 Aug 2025
15:12 PM
HSSC 2025 Answer Key HSSC CET 2025
