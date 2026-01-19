VES College of Law Hosts 3rd Vivekanand Legal Conclave 2025–26 on ‘Gen Z for Nation Building’

Summary The conclave witnessed participation from over 40 universities across Mumbai, Pune, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Aurangabad, positioning it as a significant national platform for legal education and collaboration Winners of the Moot Court Competition were awarded SCC Online yearly subscriptions, along with trophies, certificates, and prizes across competitions

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Law successfully organised the 3rd Vivekanand Legal Conclave 2025–26, a three-day national-level academic event, under the theme ‘Gen Z for National Building‘, celebrating legal excellence, advocacy skills, and environmental consciousness. The conclave witnessed participation from over 40 universities across Mumbai, Pune, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Aurangabad, positioning it as a significant national platform for legal education and collaboration.

The conclave was inaugurated by Hon’ble Justice (Retd.) Shri Abhay Oka, who highlighted the importance of academic platforms in preparing future legal professionals to address contemporary constitutional and environmental challenges. The theme of the conclave focused on Environmental Law, emphasising sustainable development, environmental protection, and constitutional balance.

Over three days, students competed in four inter-collegiate competitions, Moot Court, Client Counselling, Debate, and PIL Drafting, demonstrating strong research, advocacy, drafting skills, and legal reasoning rooted in environmental jurisprudence. Among key winners, KES Shri Jayantilal H. Patel College of Law, Mumbai won the 8th Shri Hashuji Advani Memorial Inter-Collegiate Moot Court Competition, with Adv. Balasaheb Apte College of Law as Runner-Up. Adv. Balasaheb Apte College of Law also emerged winners in the Client Counselling Competition, while Chembur Karnataka College of Law won the Debate Competition. The PIL Drafting Competition recognised outstanding legal writing on socially relevant issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Vivekanand Legal Conclave stands as a testament to our commitment to nurturing future legal professionals who are deeply rooted in ethical values, driven by a strong sense of social responsibility, and equipped with the knowledge, skills, and perspective required to serve the justice system with integrity and purpose.” said Dr. Jayshree Gautam Kanchanpurka, Principal, Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Law.

Winners of the Moot Court Competition were awarded SCC Online yearly subscriptions, along with trophies, certificates, and prizes across competitions. The conclave concluded with a Valedictory Ceremony graced by Hon’ble Justice Shri Abhay Ahuja and Hon’ble Justice Shri Shreeram Shirsat of the Bombay High Court. Justice Ahuja commended the high quality of advocacy and preparation, while Justice Shirsat emphasised the role of such competitions in building confidence, clarity of thought, and respect for the rule of law.