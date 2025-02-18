Ureckon’25: UEM's 7th Edition of Kolkata’s Biggest Techno-Management Fest

Summary With an anticipated 20,000+ footfalls from across the country, this year’s edition promises to be bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever This year, Ureckon’25 takes you on a time-traveling odyssey with its theme—

The University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Kolkata, is gearing up to host Ureckon’25, the largest techno-management fest in Kolkata. With an anticipated 20,000+ footfalls from across the country, this year’s edition promises to be bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever.

Blast from the Past: A RetroTech Revolution

This year, Ureckon’25 takes you on a time-traveling odyssey with its theme—"RetroTech: Blast from the Past." Step into an era where the neon lights flicker, cassette tapes rewind, and vintage circuits power futuristic dreams. It’s a world where 8-bit meets AI, arcade meets automation, and classic tech gets a 21st-century upgrade. Whether you’re nostalgic for floppy disks or fascinated by the origins of computing, this fest will bridge the golden past with the limitless future in ways never seen before.

A Power-Packed Lineup of 40+ Events

From adrenaline-fueled tech battles to mind-bending business challenges, Ureckon’25 offers a dynamic range of 40+ events spanning multiple domains:

Robotics: Gear up for high-octane bot wars, autonomous navigation, and AI-powered mechanics.

Gaming: Step into the digital arcade with immersive esports and classic gaming reboots. Coding: Put your skills to the test in retro-themed hackathons and AI-driven problem-solving. Business & Management: Navigate through strategic challenges with a vintage twist. Quizzing & General Knowledge: Crack the code of history’s greatest tech innovations. School-Level Competitions: Inspiring young minds to dream, design, and develop.

Beyond Competitions: Guest Lectures & Workshops

Ureckon’25 isn’t just about competition—it’s about revolutionizing learning. Expect expert-led workshops on Robotics, Game Development and more. Plus, industry leaders and tech pioneers will take the stage to share insights into how yesterday’s ideas are shaping tomorrow’s world.

Why You Can’t Miss Ureckon’25?

It’s more than just a fest—it’s a blast from the past, igniting the future. Whether you’re a tech geek, a coding maestro, a gaming fanatic, or an entrepreneur in the making, UEM Kolkata’s Ureckon’25 is the place to be.

Dust off your Walkmans, charge up your neural networks, and get ready to experience the perfect fusion of nostalgia and innovation at Ureckon’25!