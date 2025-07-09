Kerala High Court Cancels KEAM 2025 Results Over Last-Minute Rule Change

Summary Justice D.K. Singh, delivering the verdict, held that the revised method of calculating ranks adversely impacted students from CBSE and ICSE backgrounds Taking serious note of these allegations, the High Court set aside the amended prospectus and directed the state to release a fresh rank list based on the original criteria

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday annulled the results of the KEAM 2025 entrance examination, ruling that a last-minute amendment to the prospectus was unlawful and discriminatory. Justice D.K. Singh, delivering the verdict, held that the revised method of calculating ranks adversely impacted students from CBSE and ICSE backgrounds.

The court’s order came in response to a petition filed by Hana Fatima Ahnus, a KEAM 2025 candidate, who challenged the amendment, alleging it was made after the exam prospectus had already been issued. The amendment was implemented on the same day the rank list was published, which the court described as “an illegal move.”

Ahnus contended that due to the sudden change, her rank dropped to 4,209, whereas in the previous year, a student with similar marks had secured a rank of 1,907. She termed the amendment “arbitrary, illegal and mala fide,” further alleging that it was specifically intended to eliminate the academic weightage previously granted to CBSE and ICSE students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking serious note of these allegations, the High Court set aside the amended prospectus and directed the state to release a fresh rank list based on the original criteria.

The KEAM 2025 examinations were conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations between April 23 and 29, with results declared on May 14. The final rank list was published on July 1—the same day the new ranking method was introduced.