NEET UG

KEA Ends Registration For Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Tomorrow- Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jul 2025
15:51 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have qualified NEET UG examination can apply for the state counselling round through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Candidates who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in NEET UG 2025 are only eligible to register to apply online for UG Medical and Dental and Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy degree courses for the year 2025-26

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will end the registration process for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 tomorrow, July 10, 2025. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG examination can apply for the state counselling round through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in NEET UG 2025 are only eligible to register to apply online for UG Medical and Dental and Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy degree courses for the year 2025-26.

As per the official notice, non-Karnataka candidates who have qualified in UGNEET 2025, they have to first register through online in KEA Web-portal (if not registered earlier in KEA), enter all the details, and pay the registration fee.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to register

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

2. Click on Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form

5. Make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Last updated on 09 Jul 2025
15:51 PM
NEET UG Karnataka Examination Authority Karnataka NEET UG 2024
