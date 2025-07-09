MAH CAP Counselling

MHT CET 2025 CAP Registration Deadline Extended for UG Engineering, MTech Admissions

Posted on 09 Jul 2025
14:23 PM

File Image

Summary
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the MHT CET 2025 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for undergraduate engineering and integrated MTech programmes.
The CET Cell has provided applicants with the flexibility to choose between two verification modes — E-Scrutiny and Physical Scrutiny.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the MHT CET 2025 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for undergraduate engineering and integrated MTech programmes. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now fill out their CAP application forms till July 11, 2025, while the document verification process will continue until July 12, 2025.

The CET Cell has provided applicants with the flexibility to choose between two verification modes — E-Scrutiny and Physical Scrutiny. Under the E-Scrutiny method, candidates can upload their documents online from any location. If discrepancies are detected during scrutiny, applicants will be notified via the admission portal and asked to resubmit their corrected documents within the stipulated time.

Alternatively, candidates preferring Physical Scrutiny can visit their designated Facilitation Centres (FCs) with all the required documents. At these centres, the entire process — from online form submission to document scanning, verification, and confirmation — will be completed, after which a receipt-cum-acknowledgement slip will be issued to the candidates.

To initiate the registration process, applicants must log in to the official MHT CET 2025 portal — maharashtracet.org — and provide their personal details, including name, email ID, date of birth, and a secure password.

It’s important to note that applications submitted after the revised deadline will only be considered for non-CAP seats. The provisional merit list for MHT CET 2025 admissions will be declared on July 15, and candidates will be allowed to raise grievances regarding their merit position between July 16 and 18, either via the admission portal or by visiting their respective facilitation centres. The final merit list will be released on July 21, 2025.

The CAP 2025 process serves as a crucial gateway for aspiring engineers and technologists to secure admissions into Maharashtra’s leading universities, government-aided, and private technical institutes.

Last updated on 09 Jul 2025
14:23 PM
MAH CAP Counselling MHT CET 2025 Counselling Registration
