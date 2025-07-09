UP Polytechnic

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins- Seat Allotment Result on July 12

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jul 2025
14:59 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who wish to fill choices for second round can find the direct link to do it through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
As per the counselling schedule, the last date to fill the choices for Round 2 is July 11, 2025

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh commenced the JEECUP 2025 Round 2 choice filling on July 9, 2025. Candidates who wish to fill choices for second round can find the direct link to do it through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, the last date to fill the choices for Round 2 is July 11, 2025. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 12, 2025. The online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, and deposit security + counselling fee through their login from July 13 to July 15, 2025. The document verification at the district help centres will be done from July 14 to July 16, 2025. Candidates can withdraw their seats on July 17, 2025.

The Round 3 choice filling will be held from July 18 to July 20. Round 3 seat allotment is scheduled to be out on July 21. Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates and deposit Security + Counseling fee will enable from July 22 to July 24. Document Verification at the district Help Centers from July 22 to July 25 up to 6:00 PM. Admitted Seat Withdrawal on July 26, 2025.

JEECUP 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling: Steps to fill choices

  1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  2. Click on JEECUP 2025 Round 2 choice filling link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details
  4. Click on submit and now you can fill choices
  5. Once choices are filled, click on submit
  6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

JEECUP 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling: Direct Link

Last updated on 09 Jul 2025
15:00 PM
UP Polytechnic JEECUP 2025 seat allotment Counselling
