IISWBM Launches Golden Jubilee MBA Batch with Industry Leaders and Insightful Dialogues

The Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM), Kolkata — Asia’s oldest management institute — hosted the inaugural function of its full-time MBA Day Programme for the academic session 2025-2027 on July 4, 2025, at the Institute auditorium. This year’s inauguration carried special significance as it marked the commencement of IISWBM’s 50th Golden Jubilee MBA batch.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed business stalwart Mr Madan Mohan Mohanka, Chairman, Tega Industries Limited, who delivered an inspiring inaugural address as the Chief Guest. Drawing from his rich entrepreneurial journey across countries like Chile, Australia, and beyond, Mr Mohanka shared invaluable lessons on perseverance, adaptability, and global business strategy.

The inaugural lighting of the lamp ceremony. IISWBM Kolkata

Joining him was Ms Surekha Bihani, Senior Managing Director, JLL India, as the Guest of Honour. In her thought-provoking address, she spoke about the transformative power of sincerity in one’s career and highlighted her conscious strategy to empower women professionals in her organisation, setting an example for young managers to build inclusive and progressive workplaces.

The event was presided over by Professor Dr Krishna Murari Agrawal, Director, IISWBM Kolkata, alongside Professor Dr Gairik Das, Head of the MBA Department, who both urged students to embrace lifelong learning and the power of discipline and hard work — qualities that extend beyond academic milestones to shape careers and lives.

Distinguished faculty members, including Professor Dr Tanima Ray, Dr Chinmoy Jana, Dr Archana Sharma, Dr Subhasis Ray, Dr Malini Nandi Majumdar, Dr Soubarna Pal, Dr Manjit Sarkar, and Dr Joy Chakraborty joined the occasion, along with over 100 enthusiastic MBA students who eagerly absorbed the wisdom imparted by the dignitaries.

The inaugural ceremony set an inspiring tone for IISWBM’s Golden Jubilee MBA batch, reaffirming the institute’s legacy of nurturing capable, value-driven, and visionary business leaders for the future.