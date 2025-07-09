AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Today- Classes to Begin Tomorrow

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jul 2025
14:43 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in
As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the college from July 10 to July 14, 2025

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will release the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result today, July 9, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the college from July 10 to July 14, 2025. Classes will commence on July 10, 2025.

AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in.
  2. Click on AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed
  5. Check the seat allotment result and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The tuition fee payable after allotment is Rs 4700 for government and aided polytechnics and Rs 25000 per annum for private unaided polytechnics and second shift engineering colleges.

AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling
