INI SS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in- Details Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi announced the round 2 seat allotment for the INI SS counselling 2025. Candidates who have qualified the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) exam and registered for the counselling will be able to check their allotment status at the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates, who have been allotted seats in the round 2 counselling or who did not get the institute allotted in round 1 upgraded, have been instructed to submit their acceptance before the deadline. Such candidates will have to login through the admission portal and accept the allotted seat and report at the allotted institute before July 14.

Selected students will have to report at the allotted college and complete the admission process before 5 pm.

INI SS Counselling is held for admission in DM, MCh courses for July-2025 session. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.