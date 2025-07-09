AIIMS New Delhi

INI SS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jul 2025
14:01 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have qualified the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) exam and registered for the counselling will be able to check their allotment status at the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in
Selected students will have to report at the allotted college and complete the admission process before 5 pm

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi announced the round 2 seat allotment for the INI SS counselling 2025. Candidates who have qualified the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) exam and registered for the counselling will be able to check their allotment status at the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates, who have been allotted seats in the round 2 counselling or who did not get the institute allotted in round 1 upgraded, have been instructed to submit their acceptance before the deadline. Such candidates will have to login through the admission portal and accept the allotted seat and report at the allotted institute before July 14.

Selected students will have to report at the allotted college and complete the admission process before 5 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

INI SS Counselling is held for admission in DM, MCh courses for July-2025 session. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 09 Jul 2025
14:11 PM
AIIMS New Delhi AIIMS INI SS AIIMS INI SS 2025
Similar stories
NEET UG

KEA Ends Registration For Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Tomorrow- Apply Here

KEAM 2025

Kerala High Court Cancels KEAM 2025 Results Over Last-Minute Rule Change

UP Polytechnic

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins- Seat Allotment Result on July. . .

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Today- Classes to Begin Tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG

KEA Ends Registration For Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Tomorrow- Apply Here

KEAM 2025

Kerala High Court Cancels KEAM 2025 Results Over Last-Minute Rule Change

UP Polytechnic

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins- Seat Allotment Result on July. . .

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Today- Classes to Begin Tomorrow

MAH CAP Counselling

MHT CET 2025 CAP Registration Deadline Extended for UG Engineering, MTech Admissions

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 Schedule 2025 Released- Check Dates Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality