WBMCC Issues WB NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 at wbmcc.nic.in- Check List Here

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the WB NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on its official website, wbmcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling. Candidates who participated in the first round of state counselling can now check their allotment status online.

According to the official schedule, shortlisted candidates must report in person to their allotted colleges or institutes with all the original documents and photocopies required for verification. The reporting dates are November 28, 2025, and December 1 to 3, 2025.

Candidates satisfied with their allotted seat and college can select the “Freeze” option to confirm their admission permanently. Those wishing to be considered for a better seat in the next round may opt for “Upgradation” (Float). Under this option, the current seat will be retained until a new seat is allotted in Round 2.

WB NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the reporting and verification guidelines to ensure successful admission under the WB NEET PG 2025 counselling process.