WBMCC

WBMCC Issues WB NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 at wbmcc.nic.in- Check List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Nov 2025
17:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the official schedule, shortlisted candidates must report in person to their allotted colleges or institutes with all the original documents and photocopies required for verification
Candidates satisfied with their allotted seat and college can select the “Freeze” option to confirm their admission permanently

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the WB NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on its official website, wbmcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling. Candidates who participated in the first round of state counselling can now check their allotment status online.

According to the official schedule, shortlisted candidates must report in person to their allotted colleges or institutes with all the original documents and photocopies required for verification. The reporting dates are November 28, 2025, and December 1 to 3, 2025.

Candidates satisfied with their allotted seat and college can select the “Freeze” option to confirm their admission permanently. Those wishing to be considered for a better seat in the next round may opt for “Upgradation” (Float). Under this option, the current seat will be retained until a new seat is allotted in Round 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

WB NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the reporting and verification guidelines to ensure successful admission under the WB NEET PG 2025 counselling process.

Last updated on 27 Nov 2025
17:34 PM
WBMCC WB NEET PG 2025 seat allotment NEET PG NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
IBPS

IBPS Activates IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025 Link at ibps.in; Check Details Inside

Railway recruitment

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Registration Closes Today; Get Direct Link to Apply Here

CBSE

CBSE Issues Important Notice on KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 as Candidates Report Regis. . .

World Skills Competition

From Sikkim to Taipei: MSU Student Makes History, to Represent India in World Skills . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
XAT 2026

XLRI to Close XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Know Editable Fields Here

IBPS

IBPS Activates IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025 Link at ibps.in; Check Details Inside

Railway recruitment

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Registration Closes Today; Get Direct Link to Apply Here

CBSE

CBSE Issues Important Notice on KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 as Candidates Report Regis. . .

World Skills Competition

From Sikkim to Taipei: MSU Student Makes History, to Represent India in World Skills . . .

scholarship

Top Class Scholarship 2024-25 Revamped: Centre Sets New Caps, Norms for SC Students

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality