XLRI to Close XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Know Editable Fields Here

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will close the XAT 2026 application correction window today, November 27. Candidates who have registered for the Xavier Aptitude Test can make necessary edits to their application forms by visiting the official website, xatonline.in.

The last date for XAT 2026 registration is December 5, after which no new applications will be accepted. XLRI will conduct the computer-based XAT 2026 exam on January 4, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm, with a total duration of three hours. The admit card for the exam will be released on December 20.

During the correction window, candidates are allowed to edit details such as their educational qualifications, work experience, and exam city preferences. However, email ID and mobile number cannot be changed.

XAT 2026 Application Correction: Steps to Edit

Visit the official website: xatonline.in Click the link for the application edit window Log in using the required credentials Modify the necessary details in the form Review and save the changes

The XAT score is accepted by more than 200 B-schools across India for admission to various management programmes. XLRI has advised candidates to carefully review their application details before the correction facility closes tonight.