IBPS

IBPS Activates IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025 Link at ibps.in; Check Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Nov 2025
17:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The direct link is now available on the official website, ibps.in
The PET link will remain accessible from November 26 to December 1, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025 link for candidates appearing for the Pre-Examination Training (PET) for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts. The direct link is now available on the official website, ibps.in.

The PET link will remain accessible from November 26 to December 1, 2025. The online training is arranged for a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Minority Communities, Ex-Servicemen, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

IBPS has clarified that attending the Pre-Examination Training does not guarantee selection in any of the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs); it only aims to assist candidates in preparing for the competitive examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025: How to Appear

Candidates can follow the steps below to appear for the online training:

  1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  2. Click on the “IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the login credentials on the newly opened page.
  4. Click Submit to access the PET module.
  5. Attend the training online and click Submit once completed.
  6. Download and keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future use.

The IBPS RRB recruitment process continues to progress as scheduled, with the PET providing eligible candidates an opportunity to strengthen their exam preparation.

Last updated on 27 Nov 2025
18:00 PM
IBPS IBPS RRB
Similar stories
WBMCC

WBMCC Issues WB NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 at wbmcc.nic.in- Check Lis. . .

Railway recruitment

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Registration Closes Today; Get Direct Link to Apply Here

CBSE

CBSE Issues Important Notice on KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 as Candidates Report Regis. . .

World Skills Competition

From Sikkim to Taipei: MSU Student Makes History, to Represent India in World Skills . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
XAT 2026

XLRI to Close XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Know Editable Fields Here

WBMCC

WBMCC Issues WB NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 at wbmcc.nic.in- Check Lis. . .

Railway recruitment

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Registration Closes Today; Get Direct Link to Apply Here

CBSE

CBSE Issues Important Notice on KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 as Candidates Report Regis. . .

World Skills Competition

From Sikkim to Taipei: MSU Student Makes History, to Represent India in World Skills . . .

scholarship

Top Class Scholarship 2024-25 Revamped: Centre Sets New Caps, Norms for SC Students

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality