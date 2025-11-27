IBPS Activates IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025 Link at ibps.in; Check Details Inside

Summary The direct link is now available on the official website, ibps.in The PET link will remain accessible from November 26 to December 1, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025 link for candidates appearing for the Pre-Examination Training (PET) for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts. The direct link is now available on the official website, ibps.in.

The PET link will remain accessible from November 26 to December 1, 2025. The online training is arranged for a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Minority Communities, Ex-Servicemen, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

IBPS has clarified that attending the Pre-Examination Training does not guarantee selection in any of the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs); it only aims to assist candidates in preparing for the competitive examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025: How to Appear

Candidates can follow the steps below to appear for the online training:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Click on the “IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025” link available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials on the newly opened page. Click Submit to access the PET module. Attend the training online and click Submit once completed. Download and keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future use.

The IBPS RRB recruitment process continues to progress as scheduled, with the PET providing eligible candidates an opportunity to strengthen their exam preparation.