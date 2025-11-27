CBSE

CBSE Issues Important Notice on KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 as Candidates Report Registration Issues

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Nov 2025
17:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The official notice is available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in
The recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching posts in KVS and NVS began on November 14, 2025, and will continue until December 4, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice addressing multiple issues reported by applicants during the ongoing KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 registration process. The official notice is available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the Board, several candidates have been unable to proceed with their applications as the registration portal flags them as not meeting the essential qualification criteria for their selected posts. CBSE clarified that although some posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) share the same titles, the qualification requirements differ slightly between the two organisations. Owing to this variation, the portal displays multiple qualification dropdown options for each post.

CBSE has urged candidates to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying and to ensure that the selected qualification matches the requirements of the organisation they intend to apply for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from qualification-related issues, candidates have also reported concerns regarding payment updation and failed transactions on the portal. Addressing the matter, CBSE stated that if a payment does not reflect on the portal, applicants must make the payment again. The amount from the earlier failed transaction will be automatically refunded to the candidate’s bank account within seven days, the Board noted.

The recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching posts in KVS and NVS began on November 14, 2025, and will continue until December 4, 2025. The drive aims to fill 14,967 vacancies across both organisations.

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official websites of CBSE, NVS, or KVS, and following the steps available on the portal. After registering, applicants must complete the form, submit the application fee, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Last updated on 27 Nov 2025
17:01 PM
CBSE Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)
Similar stories
IBPS

IBPS Activates IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025 Link at ibps.in; Check Details Inside

WBMCC

WBMCC Issues WB NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 at wbmcc.nic.in- Check Lis. . .

Railway recruitment

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Registration Closes Today; Get Direct Link to Apply Here

World Skills Competition

From Sikkim to Taipei: MSU Student Makes History, to Represent India in World Skills . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
XAT 2026

XLRI to Close XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Know Editable Fields Here

IBPS

IBPS Activates IBPS RRB Clerk PET 2025 Link at ibps.in; Check Details Inside

WBMCC

WBMCC Issues WB NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 at wbmcc.nic.in- Check Lis. . .

Railway recruitment

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Registration Closes Today; Get Direct Link to Apply Here

World Skills Competition

From Sikkim to Taipei: MSU Student Makes History, to Represent India in World Skills . . .

scholarship

Top Class Scholarship 2024-25 Revamped: Centre Sets New Caps, Norms for SC Students

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality