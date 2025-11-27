CBSE Issues Important Notice on KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 as Candidates Report Registration Issues

Summary The official notice is available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in The recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching posts in KVS and NVS began on November 14, 2025, and will continue until December 4, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice addressing multiple issues reported by applicants during the ongoing KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 registration process. The official notice is available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the Board, several candidates have been unable to proceed with their applications as the registration portal flags them as not meeting the essential qualification criteria for their selected posts. CBSE clarified that although some posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) share the same titles, the qualification requirements differ slightly between the two organisations. Owing to this variation, the portal displays multiple qualification dropdown options for each post.

CBSE has urged candidates to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying and to ensure that the selected qualification matches the requirements of the organisation they intend to apply for.

Apart from qualification-related issues, candidates have also reported concerns regarding payment updation and failed transactions on the portal. Addressing the matter, CBSE stated that if a payment does not reflect on the portal, applicants must make the payment again. The amount from the earlier failed transaction will be automatically refunded to the candidate’s bank account within seven days, the Board noted.

The recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching posts in KVS and NVS began on November 14, 2025, and will continue until December 4, 2025. The drive aims to fill 14,967 vacancies across both organisations.

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official websites of CBSE, NVS, or KVS, and following the steps available on the portal. After registering, applicants must complete the form, submit the application fee, and download the confirmation page for future reference.