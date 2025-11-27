Railway recruitment

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Registration Closes Today; Get Direct Link to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Nov 2025
17:17 PM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced that the registration process for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 will conclude on November 27, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts can access the direct link through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

Applicants are advised to complete the application fee payment by November 29, 2025. The correction window for modifying submitted applications will open on November 30, 2025, and close on December 9, 2025.

RRB NTPC UG 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,058 posts, distributed as follows:

  • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,424 vacancies
  • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 394 vacancies
  • Junior Clerk cum Typist: 163 vacancies
  • Trains Clerk: 77 vacancies

RRB NTPC UG 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

  1. Visit the official website of the regional RRBs
  2. Click on the “RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026” registration link available on the homepage
  3. A new page will open; register yourself by providing the required details
  4. Log in to your account and fill the application form
  5. Make the application fee payment online
  6. Click Submit and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printed copy for future reference

The recruitment will include multiple stages:

  1. Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)
  2. Computer-Based Test (CBT 2)
  3. Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)
  4. Document Verification and Medical Examination

Candidates are urged to complete the registration before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues and ensure their eligibility for the selection process.

