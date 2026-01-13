University of New South Wales

Global Education Boost: Australia’s UNSW to Launch Bengaluru Campus with UG, PG Courses

PTI
PTI
Posted on 13 Jan 2026
14:59 PM

UNSW Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The University of New South Wales (UNSW) will open its Bengaluru campus at Manyata Tech Park in August.
The agreement was signed on Monday in the presence of Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil and Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar.

The University of New South Wales (UNSW), one of Australia's leading universities, will open its Bengaluru campus at Manyata Tech Park in August.

The agreement was signed on Monday in the presence of Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil and Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar.

At a programme held at Vidhana Soudha, UNSW Vice-Chancellor Prof. Attila Brungs and Industries Department Principal Secretary Dr S Selvakumar exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding, Minister Patil's office said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the university will offer undergraduate programmes in commerce, media, computer science and data science, along with a postgraduate programme in cyber security, it said.

After interacting with the delegation, Patil said the academic council of UNSW would directly oversee the Bengaluru campus, with the same curriculum taught here as at the parent university.

With several leading companies located at Manyata Tech Park, students will benefit from strong industry exposure and skill-oriented learning, he said, adding that the UNSW would also establish a campus at the upcoming KWIN (Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation) City near Bengaluru, in the near future.

Patil noted that an education and research cooperation programme between India and Australia for 2025-30 is currently in force. He added that UNSW already has close academic and institutional links with organisations such as IIM Bengaluru, IISc, the National Law University, the Union Ministries of Highways and Steel, and the State Renewable Energy Development Corporation.

Minister Sudhakar said UNSW is widely recognised across the Asia-Pacific region for its strong employability outcomes, with graduates actively sought after by leading employers. The opening of its Bengaluru campus will further strengthen the city's innovation ecosystem and encourage more international universities to establish a presence here, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 13 Jan 2026
15:02 PM
University of New South Wales Bengaluru foreign universities
Similar stories
Vivekananda Mission School

Krishti 2025 Lights Up Vivekananda Mission School with Talent and Creativity

St Xavier's College

Xavotsav’26: East India’s Premier Inter College Fest returns with ‘Timeless Tra. . .

Conclave

Kolkata Hosts Second SOBA Presidents’ Conclave Celebrating Legacy and Leadership

School Events

Annual Day Programme 2025 Celebrated with Grandeur at St. Montfort’s Senior Seconda. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Board Exam 2026

MSBSHSE Releases Maharashtra Board HSC Hall Tickets for February–March 2026 Exams- . . .

Board Exam 2026

MPBSE Revises MP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2026; Hindi, Urdu and Marathi Papers R. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Correction Window Closes Today, Check Steps and Fees

Vivekananda Mission School

Krishti 2025 Lights Up Vivekananda Mission School with Talent and Creativity

PM Modi

India Germany Pact: German Universities to Expand Footprint in India as Education Tie. . .

Winter holidays

Cold Wave Forces Holiday Extension, Revised Class Timings in Schools Across Several S. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality