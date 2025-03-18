Unique Lean Management Consultant Programme Organised By the Regional Directorate Kolkata of the National Productivity Council Kolkata

Summary The MSME Competitive Lean Scheme is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Micro,Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India The Regional Directorate Kolkata of the National Productivity Council has been serving as a national implementation agency for new protocols in quality and productivity, offering consultancy, capacity building, and project monitoring unit services

The Regional Directorate Kolkata National Productivity Council in its capacity as a National Implementation Agency and as an autonomous organization under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India is organizing the Lean Management Consultant Programme under the MSME Competitive Lean Scheme (MCLS)- a Central Sector Scheme of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India at the NPC Regional Directorate Kolkata between 17th to 21st March 2025. The MSME Competitive Lean Scheme is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India.

According to Shri Sankar Chakravorty, Regional Director Kolkata at the Inaugural Session of the programme, "This dynamic programme will create Lean Manufacturing Consultants which will help our country realize the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat@2047. " Latest professional developments in this area are included in this programme.

The Regional Directorate Kolkata of the National Productivity Council has been serving as a national implementation agency for new protocols in quality and productivity, offering consultancy, capacity building, and project monitoring unit services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attendees of the programme include officials from Central and State Government Departments, industrial consultants, chartered accountants, management professionals and academics from all across India and West Bengal. This rigorous programme will be endowing Certification as a Lean Management Consultant from the Regional Directorate Kolkata of the National Productivity Council and other stakeholder software the programme.

This 5-day industrial training programme by the Regional Directorate Kolkata is built on the Management Development Programme model and would be useful for industrial and academic models of training and learning and is built on the lines of a crash course with elements that would usually take two semesters of study in an academic session. Eminent experts from the National Productivity Council and Lean Experts from Industries constitute the Resource Persons for this programme.