Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Invites Applications From Students Pursuing PG, UG Courses- Know Details Here

Posted on 12 Jul 2025
12:58 PM

File Image

Summary
The mentioned internships will be at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad
The last date to receive applications is July 14

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invited applications for paid internships from students pursuing Engineering and Science courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The mentioned internships will be at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad. It is a premier laboratory engaged in the research and development of advanced technologies in the area of missile systems for the Indian Armed Forces. The internship duration is for six months.

Candidates who are pursuing Engineering at the graduation level or Engineering/Physical Science at the postgraduate level are eligible. Also, applicants must be below 28 years of age.

The last date to receive applications is July 14. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about the interview on July 22, which will take place on July 26.

DRDO Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

Electronics/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Embedded Systems/ VLSI Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Electrical Engineering: 58 vacancies

Engineering- Mechanical/ Chemical/ Aerospace/ Production/ Material/ Safety/ Instrumentation/ Metallurgical/ Ceramic: 75 vacancies

Physics/ Chemistry/ Mathematics and Allied Science: 8 vacancies

Computer Science and Engineering (CSE, AI, Cybersecurity and allied): 24 vacancies

Interns will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) internship
