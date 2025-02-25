IIM Shillong

UK-India Knowledge Exchange Workshop on AI-Based Climate Modelling Centre held at IIM Shillong

Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2025
15:47 PM

Source: IIM Shillong

Summary
The two-day event served as a platform to explore AI-driven solutions aimed at addressing critical climate challenges and enhancing policy frameworks for sustainable environmental management
The UK-India Knowledge Exchange Workshop on AI-Based Climate Modelling Centre and Policy Making, organised by the British High Commission in collaboration with IIM Shillong and the Government of Meghalaya, convened leading experts, policymakers, and researchers from India and the UK. The two-day event served as a platform to explore AI-driven solutions aimed at addressing critical climate challenges and enhancing policy frameworks for sustainable environmental management.

Addressing the gathering, Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East & Northeast India, said, "This UK-India Knowledge Exchange on AI driven Climate Modelling Centre and Policy Making marks a significant step in strengthening Meghalaya’s climate action by combining UK expertise to advance climate science with India’s deep regional knowledge, we can co-develop innovative solutions to protect communities and drive a net zero future. This collaboration sets a powerful precedent for future partnerships in Climate Innovations and sustainability.”

With participation from leading institutions such as the UK Met Office, University College London, University of Leeds, University of Oxford, the workshop reinforced a shared commitment to leveraging AI-driven solutions for climate adaptation.

Speaking at the event, Prof D P Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, reiterated that AI would enhance climate modelling with precise data and simulations, aiding in sustainable initiatives such as water conservation, energy distribution, and resource optimization.

Prof Teidor Lyngdoh, Chair, External Relations, IIM Shillong, welcomed the dignitaries and emphasized the importance of translating discussions into tangible outcomes. He stressed that engagements with UK representatives reinforced the urgency of achieving measurable results, setting the stage for transformative AI-driven climate solutions within the coming months.

Joshua Bamford, Head of Tech and Innovation Team, British High Commission India, elaborated on the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, which spans multiple sectors, including AI, with both governments committed to establishing a UK-India Joint Centre for AI focused on climate, sustainability, finance, cybersecurity, and healthcare. The workshop marked a significant step in realizing the climate pillar of this initiative.

Dr Albert Chiang, Officer on Special Duty, Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, underscored the fragility of Meghalaya’s ecosystem due to erratic rainfall and watershed degradation. He acknowledged the timely intervention of the UK government in climate policy mitigation and stressed that AI-driven localized data analysis would play a critical role in developing an actionable roadmap. He emphasized that collaboration with local communities would be key to the initiative’s success.

Last updated on 25 Feb 2025
17:46 PM
IIM Shillong
