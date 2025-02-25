UEM Kolkata

UEM Kolkata's Ecstasia 2025: A Celebration of Talent, Creativity, and Cultural Excellence

Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2025
13:39 PM

UEM Kolkata

Get ready for the most anticipated cultural fest of the year! Ecstasia, the official cultural festival of UEM Kolkata, is just around the corner, set to take place on the 8th and 9th of March, from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM. With over 35 exciting events lined up, this year's edition promises to be nothing short of spectacular, offering an unforgettable experience for everyone who attends.

The theme for Ecstasia 2025 is “The Gleams of Enchantment,” which perfectly captures the essence of this vibrant celebration of creativity, talent, and cultural diversity. As the campus transforms into a dynamic space filled with energy and artistic expression, attendees can expect to be enthralled by a wide array of events across multiple genres, including music, dance, drama, literature, art, sports, and photography.

A Platform for Artistic Expression and Athleticism

Ecstasia provides a unique opportunity for students to showcase their skills and passion, whether they are budding musicians, dancers, actors, athletes, or photographers. The festival will feature competitive and non-competitive events, ensuring that participants from all walks of life get a chance to engage, perform, and witness the magic unfold.

From soulful performances by musicians to jaw-dropping dance routines, from engaging literary debates to captivating theatrical performances, and from visually stunning art displays to thrilling sports competitions – Ecstasia will have something for everyone. Whether you’re a performer or an audience member, there will be no shortage of excitement, creativity, and enthusiasm.

Celebrating Diversity and Creativity

One of the key highlights of Ecstasia is its inclusive nature. The festival will unite students from various disciplines, backgrounds, and interests, fostering an environment where creativity and culture can thrive. It’s not just about winning – it’s about celebrating individuality, collaboration, and the joy of artistic expression.

Whether you're a music enthusiast, a dance aficionado, a literature lover, or a sports fanatic, Ecstasia will give you the chance to explore new horizons, make lasting memories, and connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for culture and creativity.

A Memorable Experience for All

Ecstasia continues to be a platform that promotes cultural exchange, performance, and artistic expression. With its diverse lineup, the festival will offer something for everyone, making it an event that promises both fun and learning. Attendees can expect an enriching, high-energy atmosphere where students, faculty, and guests can come together to celebrate the spirit of art, culture, and creativity.

Mark your calendars for March 8th and 9th, and don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this magical experience at UEM Kolkata. Prepare to be dazzled by the talent and creativity on display, and let the gleams of enchantment light up your weekend!

Last updated on 25 Feb 2025
13:41 PM
UEM Kolkata Cultural Fest
