UEM Kolkata to Celebrate Retro Maximalism at Rangrez 2026 Design Carnival!

Kolkata is set to witness a burst of colour, creativity and nostalgia as the University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Kolkata, prepares to host Rangrez 2026, its much-awaited Annual Design Carnival. Organised by the Design Society UEMK, the two-day festival will be held on January 31 and February 1, 2026, at the UEM Kolkata campus in New Town, near Karigari Bhawan, promising an immersive celebration of design, culture and innovation.

Centred on the theme “90’s Indian Cinema: A Tribute to Retro Maximalism,” Rangrez 2026 aims to revive the flamboyant aesthetics, dramatic visuals and bold creative expressions that defined Indian cinema of the 1990s. By blending nostalgic design elements with modern engineering precision, the carnival positions itself as a unique platform where creativity meets technology.

This year’s edition has been thoughtfully curated to help engineering students understand the role of design thinking in technical problem-solving and product development. By reimagining the expressive visual language of the 1990s—ranging from striking typography and vibrant fashion to cinematic storytelling—Rangrez offers participants exposure to real-world applications of creativity in domains such as UI/UX, product design and visual communication.

A key attraction of Rangrez 2026 is its flagship creative symposium, Mehfil-e-Design, which will feature a distinguished panel of Kolkata-based designers, artists and cultural influencers. The session will focus on the convergence of cinema, fine art and design, encouraging students to learn from lived experiences and explore how nostalgia continues to fuel contemporary design innovation.

The carnival boasts a dynamic lineup of 12 events, each merging retro inspiration with modern tools and ideas. Creative challenges such as LitBox invite participants to design collectible matchboxes inspired by iconic dialogues and vintage patterns from 90’s cinema, while Mailed It focuses on crafting nostalgic postcards with custom postage stamps. Kathaakriti blends visual design with narrated poetry and storytelling, and RetroFrame allows illustrators to animate their own stories through motion sequences. In CoverVerse, participants reimagine classic album and movie posters for a modern audience.

The competitive edge continues with Designathon, a 24-hour sprint combining maximalist visuals with contemporary UI/UX logic, and Brand Rewind, where teams create complete brand identities for retro products. Fashion enthusiasts can explore cinematic style in The Couture Sabha, while Storyboard Spectacle challenges participants to narrate compelling stories through sequential frames. Ren-AI-ssance, a fast-paced quiz on art and technology, highlights the intersection of creativity and intelligence. Dastaan-e-Frame turns photographers into visual storytellers, and Beat It celebrates 90’s Hindi film music by blending its signature sound with modern compositions.

A major highlight of Rangrez 2026 is the integration of AI-powered creativity across all events. For the first time, participants will be encouraged to use generative AI tools to enhance their work—whether by creating retro textures, assisting with motion sequences or refining visual narratives—bridging the eccentric charm of the 1990s with futuristic technology.

Adding to the excitement are attractive prizes, certificates and exclusive Rangrez Goodie Kits for top performers, making the carnival a rewarding platform for aspiring designers and engineers. With the organising committee working tirelessly to ensure a seamless experience, Rangrez 2026 is expected to be a vibrant hub of learning, collaboration and innovation.

As the countdown begins, anticipation continues to build. From January 31 to February 1, 2026, UEM Kolkata will transform into a living canvas of retro maximalism, celebrating a decade where bold ideas ruled, creativity knew no limits, and design told stories that still resonate today.