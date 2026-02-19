GPAT 2026 Final Edit Window Closes Today - What Information Can be Rectified and How?

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to officially close the final correction window for GPAT 2026 application forms today, February 19. The application correction process was divided into three parts.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to officially close the final correction window for GPAT 2026 application forms today, February 19. This final opportunity is for candidates who need to rectify errors in their uploaded signature, photograph, or thumb impression. No other modifications will be permitted during this phase.

The application correction process was divided into three parts. During the first phase, candidates were allowed to modify any details except their name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email. In the second phase, examinees who had incorrect photographs, signatures, and thumb impression images were informed by the board and had to re-upload the modified images within the given deadline.

During the final edit phase, candidates received the last notifications regarding deficiencies in their uploaded images. If listed, they can make the necessary changes until today.

Steps to Edit the Application Form

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the ‘GPAT’ link under the Examinations tab.

Enter your application number, password, and security PIN.

Make the necessary corrections following the provided guidelines.

Submit the revised details and download the updated application form for records.

Adherence to the prescribed guidelines is mandatory. Failure to upload images in the specified format or rectify them during this final window will result in the rejection of applications.

The exam is scheduled to be held on March 7, 2026, as a computer-based test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MPharm programmes. City intimation slips and admit cards will be issued on February 24 and March 2, respectively, and the results are expected to be announced by April 7, 2026.