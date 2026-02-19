BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Date 2026 Released for Teacher Recruitment: Total Vacancies and Schedule

Summary The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the schedule for the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 Exam 2026. The posts span multiple educational levels, ranging from primary classes to senior secondary sections.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the schedule for the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 Exam 2026. As per the announcement, the examination will be conducted from September 22 to September 27, 2026.

The TRE 4.0 recruitment drive is part of a large-scale hiring initiative aimed at filling approximately 46,595 vacancies across different teaching categories. The posts span multiple educational levels, ranging from primary classes to senior secondary sections.

Under this recruitment cycle, vacancies will be filled for Primary Teacher (PRT), Middle School Teacher (TGT), Secondary Teacher, and Senior Secondary Teacher (PGT) positions. These appointments will be made in government schools throughout the state of Bihar. Detailed eligibility criteria, subject-wise vacancy distribution, and other conditions will be specified in the comprehensive notification, which is expected to be released on the official portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates interested in appearing for the BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam 2026 are advised to regularly check the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for updates regarding the release of admit cards, detailed examination schedules, and other important announcements. Aspirants should carefully review the notification once published, ensure they meet the prescribed eligibility requirements, and complete the application process, including fee payment, within the stipulated timeline.