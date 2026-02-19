TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Released for 2nd Year Public Exams - Download Link

Summary The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has issued the TS Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026 for students of the second year who are set to appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations. The admit cards are now available for download on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has issued the TS Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026 for students of the second year who are set to appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026. The admit cards are now available for download on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Students must log in using their unique credentials to access and download the document. The hall ticket is compulsory for entry into the examination centre, and candidates will not be permitted to sit for the exams without it.

According to the official schedule, the second-year theory examinations are slated to take place from February 26, 2026, to March 18, 2026. The results of the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 are expected to be declared in April 2026.

Steps to Download TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026

Students can obtain their admit cards online by following a simple process. They need to visit the official TGBIE portal at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and locate the link for “Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026” on the homepage. After clicking the link, candidates must enter their credentials. Upon submitting the required credentials, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Students should download and print a copy for use on examination days.

In addition to the online facility, students may also collect their hall tickets from their respective schools if necessary.

In a new initiative for the 2026 examinations, TGBIE has introduced a WhatsApp-based hall ticket preview feature. Through this system, students and parents receive a preview link on their registered mobile numbers, enabling them to verify key details such as the candidate’s name, subjects, and examination schedule in advance.

