UPSC CAPF 2026 Notification and Schedule Release Postponed - Check Revised Date Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Feb 2026
10:35 AM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially postponed the release of the UPSC CAPF 2026 notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandants in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
The notification, originally scheduled for February 18, 2026, will now be published at a later date due to administrative reasons.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially postponed the release of the UPSC CAPF 2026 notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandants in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The notification, originally scheduled for February 18, 2026, will now be published at a later date due to administrative reasons.

In an official update, the Commission stated, “The Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2026, scheduled to be notified on 18.02.2026, has now been postponed due to administrative reasons and the same will be notified in due course.”

The revised notification will be made available on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

As a result of the postponement, the online application process for UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026 has not yet commenced. Candidates who were waiting to apply for the examination are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the revised notification date and the new application schedule. However, as per the latest schedule published by UPSC, the written examination date remains the same and will be conducted on July 19, 2026.

The detailed vacancy distribution for Assistant Commandant posts across various Central Armed Police Forces will be released along with the official notification. The exact number of vacancies and their allocation among different forces will be confirmed once the Commission issues the revised advertisement.

The application window for UPSC CAPF 2026 will open only after the formal notification is published. Until then, the application link will remain inactive.

UPSC is expected to announce the updated schedule in due course, following which the registration process for the CAPF Assistant Commandants examination will begin.

Last updated on 19 Feb 2026
10:35 AM
UPSC 2026 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)
