Buzz, brilliance and boundless schoolyard energy

Summary Backstage, amid the rustle of costumes and the low hum of music, Parvez Molla of Class VII stood ready for his Chhau dance

Show time

Backstage, amid the rustle of costumes and the low hum of music, Parvez Molla of Class VII stood ready for his Chhau dance. Once crippled by severe stage fright, Parvez surprised even himself with his calm confidence.

Parvez’s journey mirrored that of nearly 700 students who took part in the 23rd annual day celebrations, Glissando 25–26, held at K.E. Carmel School, Sarisha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school grounds wore a festive look, adorned with art and craft displays, paintings and colourful cut-outs created by students and teachers.

The programme opened with a welcome choir. A classical dance performance was next, choreographed to the popular number Sapphire.

Principal Fr Jojo Thuruthayil CMI, addressing the gathering, said that such celebrations are the result of sustained teamwork. “Events like this do not happen overnight,” he said, thanking the proactive members of the school fraternity for their dedication.

The chief guest for the evening was Maria Fernandes, vice-chairperson of the state forest development corporation. Also present were principals and vice-principals from various branches of K.E. Carmel schools.

The programme featured five dance performances. One of the most appreciated acts was a theme dance presented by the Groovix group (Classes IV to IX), which brought together diverse dance forms such as puppet, bamboo, Chhau, Bihu and more.

Assistant dance teacher Srijani Adhikari, who trained the performers, said it took her around two months to train the students. Assistant music teacher Sutripa Dey said the four songs in the programme were a joy to prepare.

A special highlight was a 17-minute musical tribute to composer Salil Chowdhury, with students presenting a medley of his compositions.

Students were awarded for their academic performance, and teachers for their 100 per cent attendance.

The evening concluded with The Grand Reveal, where 240 students danced to Bollywood numbers.

"Our students and teachers jointly wove a tapestry of India’s timeless heritage. Each presentation echoed elegance, authenticity and the spirit of cultural unity," said the principal.

Golden journey

For Class XI student Sagnik Dhali, stepping inside Calcutta's General Post Office (GPO) for the first time was an emotional experience. What made it even more emotional was the occasion — the golden jubilee ceremony of Julien Day School, Ganganagar.

The school's journey was commemorated through the release of a special cover on January 28.

The chief guest was Supriyo Ghosh, postmaster general (mails and business development), Bengal Circle. Also present were the senior members of the school authority, principals from other Julien Day School branches, teachers and students.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by principal Michael James Rebeiro. The lamp-lighting followed.

School captain Swapnil Roy of Class XII presented a detailed account of the institute’s history, tracing its origin and evolution from its early years to its present standing.

The highlight was the release of the special cover commemorating the golden jubilee of Julien Day School, Ganganagar, by the postmaster general. He also spoke about the role of educational institutions in shaping responsible citizens.

Students of Classes XI and XII then rendered the school anthem, followed by the national anthem.

The celebration concluded with an educational visit to the GPO Museum, where students explored the history of India’s postal system.

"The golden jubilee marks an important chapter in the school’s evolution. Education today demands both tradition and innovation. Events like this strengthen the bond between institutions and society," said Terence John, director of education and development, Julien Day Group of Schools.

Added the Ganganagar branch principal: "This celebration represents years of collective effort and growth. Every student, teacher and staff member has contributed to this journey. The GPO venue added dignity and historical depth to the event."

Culture tribute

For Class XI student Nimisha Pansari, the 30th Founder’s Day of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy was full of emotions. It marked her final appearance at the annual celebration.

“It wasn’t just a performance. It felt emotional, exciting and a little magical,” she said, before dancing Ghunghroo in the production Cadence of Culture.

The Academy marked its 30th year with a cultural programme at Kala Mandir auditorium on November 26. The chief guest was educator Ajoy Kumar Ray of the Centre for Data Science.

The programme opened with a choir presentation that brought together verses from the Bhagvad Gita and folk traditions from across India, culminating in Mile sur mera tumhara. Dignitaries paid floral tribute to founder Lala Lakshmipat Singhania and lit the ceremonial lamp.

Director Meena Kak spoke on the need to reshape education to nurture resilient, value-driven individuals, while principal Jaya Misra presented the annual report. Chairman Bharat Hari Singhania also shared his reflections.

The cultural programme, Cadence of Culture, traced the evolution of Indian dance from the gurukul tradition to contemporary fusion.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by head boy Tanish Kedia and head girl Avni Khodiar.

“The Founder’s Day programme was a resounding success, showcasing the talents of our students and celebrating the rich heritage of Indian dance,” said the principal.

The director said: "The performances showcased how our classical forms and contemporary expressions are all connected by a shared cultural spirit. I am proud of their hard work and grateful to the teachers who guided them. This event reminds us that preserving our heritage is not only our responsibility but also our joy.”

Confidence counts

Aadri Samadder of Class IV was nervous before the race — but the moment she heard her friends cheering for her, confidence replaced fear.

The spirit of encouragement and determination marked the annual sports day of Durgapur Public School held on the grounds of Bengal College of Engineering and Technology on November 22.

The chief guests were C. Ganguli, director of SKS Group of Institutions, Utkarsh Gautam, vice-chairman of SKS Group of Institutions, rifle shooter Bhagirath Samai, cricket coach Sibnath Roy and powerlifter Golam Mustafa Khan. Students from Classes V to XI took part in a march past, led by White House captain Debangee Sarkar of Class XI.

A dance performance by students of various classes.

The meet featured more than 97 events, including sprints, relay races, shot put, high jump and long jump. Sack, balance and frog races added to the excitement, with students from all classes participating in various track events. A closely contested tug-of-war between students of Classes XI and XII kept spectators hooked.

Teachers, parents and staff members also took part in a snail race and musical chairs.

Principal Soma Roy congratulated all participants and thanked the organisers for their efforts.

"The teachers’ and parents’ event at the end was especially funny and heartwarming. Everyone gave their best. My favourite was the pre-Nursery and Nursery yoga dance. The programme was both enjoyable and memorable," she added.

The Best House Trophy was awarded to Green House.

So spooky

For Ivy Ahmed of Class XI, Saini International School, Maheshtala, their first-ever Halloween celebration, organised by the school's interact club, was a blast.

"The experience exceeded all my expectations. I felt like I had walked into a real horror movie,” she said. The school assembly hall had indeed been transformed into a haunted house with dark, eerie decor and dramatic lighting.

Students arrived dressed as zombies and other spooky characters. A zombie fashion show followed that drew loud cheers from the audience.

There were also games, quizzes and activities that kept students on their toes. The food stall was a huge draw. The menu stayed true to the Halloween spirit, featuring creatively named treats such as devil’s eggs and a Bloody Mary drink.

What made the celebration even more special was that students ran the show — setting up game stalls, organising treat counters, managing activities and lighting up the stage with imaginativeperformances.

From spooky dance numbers to humorous skits, students showcased confidence, creativity and stage presence.

The experience not only created unforgettable memories but also inspired fresh ideas for the next edition.

"The Halloween celebration held at our school was a huge success! Students from various classes participated in the festivities, showcasing their creativity through costumes, decorations and performances. The event promoted teamwork, creativity and self-expression among students. The celebration was a resounding success, with students and staff members enjoying the spooky atmosphere. It was a much-needed break from the regular academic routine," said principal Diya Das.

Mission marathon

Before the city fully woke up, more than 800 adults lined up for Sri Sri Academy’s annual SRIATHON marathon, turning fitness into a green cause. Held on January 25, the event was open to participants above 18, bringing together students, parents, staffmembers and alumni tocelebrate fitness throughcommunity spirit.

The marathon featured 5km and 7km categories. The shorter route began and ended on the school grounds, passing through Chetla Market, Rashbehari Crossing and the Kalighat area, and skirting landmarks such as the Alipore Museum and Basusree Cinema. Hydration points, medical desks and student volunteers were stationed along the route.

SRIATHON was first introduced two years ago as a programme for parents and alumni. This year’s edition recorded a turnout of around participants. Some children also joined family members for parts of the run.

Principal Gargi Banerjee said the marathon was scheduled after the school’s annual sports day, allowing students to take on a larger role in planning and execution.

Students were involved in designing banners and T-shirts, managing logistics and assisting runners.

Sustainability remained a core focus of the event, with plantation drives planned for participants and completion medals awarded to encourage runners across age groups.

Among the standout participants was Sk Abdul Razzak, a first-time runner in the 5km category, who finished third with a timing of21 minutes.

Calcutta mayor Firhad Hakim was the chief guest. Educators John Alexander and Arundhati Mukherjee were also present.

"We began SRIATHON for parents and alumni, but the enthusiasm pushed us to open it to the wider community — and I’m extremely proud of our students, who led so much of the planning and organisation," said the principal.

Big moments

Lower Kindergarten student Anika Saha was very excited to dance on a "big stage" with her friends. "Everyone clapped for us, and it felt amazing," gushed the student of G.D. Goenka Public School. The occasion was the school's annual day held at the Science City auditorium on January 16 and 17.

The chief guest was IPS officer Ranvir Kumar, director-general of the state fire and emergency services. The guests of honour were Uttam Kumar Saha and Dipak De, founders and managing trustee members of the school.

An invocation dance introduced the cultural segment. Ranvir Kumar said: “Education has the power to transform lives and shape the future of the nation."

The 2025–26 annual awards ceremony followed. Students were recognised for excellence in academics, sports, cultural activities and leadership. The school choir then took over.

Students across classes presented dance, music and theatrical performances. The youngest performers added a special charm. Adriomaan Paul of LKG, who performed in the dance recital, Who Is the Best, said: “I was a little nervous before going on stage, but when the music started, I felt very happy.”

Another highlight was The Rainbow Garden by the Nursery students.

Principal Priyanka Ghosh Jesuraj emphasised holistic education and the school’s focus on values, creativity and social responsibility. The annual report presentation offered a snapshot of achievements from the past year.

The second day also featured award presentations and cultural performances.

"We aimed to provide a balanced education that nurtured talent and values. The performances showcased creativity, discipline and confidence. We were proud of our students’ dedication and growth. Our vision is to inspire young minds to dream big and act responsibly," said the principal.

Art for equality

Jyotirmoy Public School, Sonarpur, celebrated the 22nd edition of its annual day recently. The theme was unity and bridging gaps through educational opportunities.

The event was presided over by Partha Sarathi Ganguli, founder trustee and president of Jyotirmoy Education and Welfare Foundation. Other guests included Chandan Roy Choudhury, president of the Bengal Olympic Association, and Joyoti Chaudhuri, principal of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, among others. Educators Hersha Pandya and Andy Thompson from Bournemouth University, United Kingdom, joined virtually.

The cultural show began with lamp-lighting. Principal Sushant Das presented the annual report. Students were awarded for their academic achievements for the 2024-2025 session. Students scoring 95 per cent and above in Class X CBSE were awarded a scholarship of Rs 50,000. The cultural extravaganza included dance performances, songs, recitations and a play. A display of artistic fusion yoga got the loudest cheer. The cultural event concluded with the national anthem.

"At Jyotirmoy Public School, Sonarpur, the annual day is not just a celebration — it’s a revelation of young brilliance. Every child who steps on the stage steps closer to confidence. We did not just applaud talent, we ignited futures," said the principal.

Happy faces

Priyangshu Mallick of Class VI was thrilled to see his teachers dance that too to Bollywood hits. "I was surprised to see their energy," said the student of Bihani Academy.

The occasion was Children’s Day, and the teachers had curated a visual treat for the students.

The celebration opened with an introduction and lighting of the lamp by the head boy, head girl, principal and the coordinators. Principal Sanjay Adhya reminded students of the values of curiosity, compassion and continuous learning. And then it was show time.

It began with a dance performance to Ayo re subh din aayo re.

A group of teachers presented a medley featuring Que sera sera, Chanda chamke and Classroom.

This was followed by a western dance mashup set to Stayin’ alive and Godown deh.

The teachers also staged a humorous play, Chapetananda, which left the audience in splits. A Bengali performance to Jol phoring and Aro ekbar cholo fire jayi raised the mentors' cool quotient.

The programme continued with a dance presentation on Baadal pe paaon hai and Ek zindagi meri.

A solo drum performance followed, to loud cheers.

As a wrap, the teachers danced to Bollywood hits such as Radha, Janabe ali and Jhoom barabar jhoom, bringing the house down with applause.

"At Bihani Academy, we celebrate students for their curiosity, kindness and enthusiasm. Their participation reinforces our commitment to nurturing confident, creative and compassionate young learners," said the principal.

Past and future

For Samanwita Sarkar of Class V, it was her first visit to Science City — a day filled with excitement, discovery and delight, rounded off with a scrumptious lunch. Her experience was shared by students of Classes IV and V of Birla Bharati School, who went on an educational excursion to Science City.

The visit turned learning into an interactive experience as students explored hands-on galleries where scientific concepts came alive beyond textbooks. Exhibits on forces, communication and natural phenomena encouraged observation and inquiry, aligning with the CBSE’s emphasis on experiential learning.

A major attraction was the aquarium, where students observed colourful marine life and learnt about aquatic ecosystems. Working models and live demonstrations helped students connect classroom lessons with real-world applications. The highlight of the day was the Dark Ride, which transported students to prehistoric times with life-sized dinosaurs and moving dioramas, leaving them thrilled.

Vice-principal Sumana Mukherjee said educational experiences beyond the classroom are vital for holistic development.

"The visit enabled students to learn through direct observation, exploration and hands-on interaction, deepening understanding far more effectively than textbooks alone," said the vice-principal, adding that the enthusiastic engagement of students with the exhibits sparked curiosity and wonder, strengthened conceptual clarity.

On your mark...

For Class XII student Abul Basar Laskar, the 19th Inter-House Annual Athletic Meet of Julien Day School, Howrah, was a lesson in team spirit. “Individual medals are great, but the real victory was helping your house go up the points table. This meet taught me that we are strongest when we support one another,” he said of the event held at the Sailen Manna Stadium.

It was inaugurated in the presence of chief guest and managing trustee of the group S.E. Broughton, its chairman, J.G. Broughton, vice-chairman Joshua Broughton, marketing head Jessica Broughton, director of education and development Terence John, principal Maryann Thorpe Smith, vice-principal Cheryl Sampayo and junior coordinator Dominic Jennings.

The four Houses — Gunners, Magpies, Socceroos and Les Bleus — competed in relay races, track and field events and drill displays. The march past emerged as a highlight with Les Bleus winning the event. The overall championship was claimed by the Magpies House. The meet concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, recognising achievements.

“Sports is an integral part of education and play a vital role in shaping a child’s personality and values,” said the principal, emphasising the school’s focus on holistic development through extra-curricular activities.

Mind matters

The importance of managing emotions and feeling empathy — students of St Augustine’s Day School for Girls, Barrackpore, learnt all that and more as they celebrated World Mental Health Day.

A special morning assembly was organised to mark the occasion, where students presented an open-air drama, Invisible Backpack. The performance portrayed the unseen emotional burdens that individuals carry, often unconsciously.

An interactive workshop on mental health, led by educator Devika Das, followed. Das enlightened the students on how to identify, express and manage emotions effectively. She emphasised the harmful effects of suppressing emotions such as anger and anxiety and discussed strategies for handling emotional outbursts.

The workshop also highlighted the concept of self-awareness and the uniqueness of every individual. Das motivated students to recognise and celebrate their individuality and respect the differences of others.

Students shared their views as they understood the importance of empathyand compassion.

“Mental health is not a destination but a continuous journey of understanding ourselves, embracing our emotions, and supporting others along the way,” said principal J. Biswas.

Perfect synergy

Delhi World Public School (DWPS), Barasat, celebrated its annual day, Synergy - Growing in Unison, with music, dance and creative performances in November.

The chief guest was Satyajit Chakraborti, director of the Institute of Engineering and Management. He appreciated the school's journey of consistent growth as well as the talents of the students.

The theme of the cultural event was Dhara – From the Soil, for the Soul. It celebrated not just the students' academic or artistic excellence, but also their commitment to protect Mother Earth.

The students staged a variety of performances, demonstrating how diverse voices, when united, can create ripples of change. A range of dance performances, songs and storytelling also gave the message of sustainability and our responsibility towardsthe planet.

Principal Shradha Agarwal said: "Dhara reminds us that the care for Earth fills our souls with purpose and love. The planning, rehearsals, behind-the-scenes efforts and the recording reflected true synergy, teamwork and collaboration. We at DWPS, Barasat, continue to learn from nature, respect our surroundings and transform every lesson from the soil into wisdom. We pledge to grow together, grounded in knowledge, rising in compassion and flourishing in harmony."