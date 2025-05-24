TMSL's Edge 2025 Soars Beyond Boundaries: Kolkata’s Largest Techno-Management Fest Ends on a High

Summary Techno Main Salt Lake’s annual techno-management fest, EDGE 2025, concluded on April 6 with an extraordinary showcase of innovation, creativity, and student-led excellence The festivities began with a formal inauguration on April 3, attended by dignitaries, institutional heads, and faculty members

Techno Main Salt Lake’s annual techno-management fest, EDGE 2025, concluded on April 6 with an extraordinary showcase of innovation, creativity, and student-led excellence. Organised by the college’s official science and technology club Team Geekonix, the 19th edition of the fest upheld its reputation as Kolkata’s largest and Eastern India’s second-largest techno-management fest. Themed "NAVI 19°N: Navigating Ages, Vectoring Interdimensions," the event symbolised futuristic vision and interdisciplinary exploration.

The festivities began with a formal inauguration on April 3, attended by dignitaries, institutional heads, and faculty members. Over three power-packed days, the campus turned into a hub of technical brilliance, cultural synergy, and creative expression — drawing record-breaking participation from across the nation.

April 4 opened with the highly anticipated Creator's Conclave, a one-of-a-kind assembly that featured popular digital creators such as Sayak Chakraborty, Sukanta Kundu (Let’s be Confused), Ananya Guha, Saikat Dey, Akash Ghosh Dastidar, Subham Chaudhuri (Bong Short), and Tapojit Mitra (Harrybol). Audiences were enthralled by conversations that delved deep into content creation, internet culture, and storytelling. The day culminated in the much-hyped trailer launch of "Check in Cheque Out" with the presence of its full team, adding cinematic flair and drawing large-scale footfall to the TMSL campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

April 5 brought with it a fusion of melody, conversation, and laughter. The day began with the grand Music Showcase of "Dispersion," graced by Bollywood veteran Dalip Tahil and the entire production team, creating an evening of cinematic and musical brilliance. This was followed by EDGE Talks, a fireside chat featuring iconic musicians Rupam Islam and Sidhu, thoughtfully moderated by Meghdut Roychowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer of Techno India Group. The engaging conversation brought forward personal insights on music, creativity, and resilience. The night closed with a high-energy comedy set by Nishant Suri during EDGE Nights, leaving the crowd in roaring laughter and sealing the day with infectious joy.

April 6 concluded the fest with the wildly energetic Red Bull "In My Hood" Party Night. With pulsating beats, a lively crowd, and an electrified atmosphere at TMSL, it marked a fittingly explosive end to a remarkable three-day journey.

EDGE 2025 shattered previous records with its groundbreaking prize pool and an overwhelming number of registrations across flagship events and sub-club competitions. Each sub-club—whether focused on robotics, development, innovation, gaming, photography, or entrepreneurship—witnessed enthusiastic participation from across institutions, creating a vibrant competitive and collaborative environment. The overall footfall across the campus reflected the fest's massive reach and influence, establishing EDGE 2025 as one of the most widely attended editions in its history.

EDGE 2025 was not merely a fest; it was a celebration of youth, creativity, and ambition. With unmatched spirit and execution, Team Geekonix curated a legacy that will inspire future editions. The energy, the passion, and the unified voice of a new generation made EDGE 2025 a phenomenal success, echoing its impact far beyond the campus walls.

Also this year, EDGE 2025 introduces its official anthem — "We Are The Revolution", a powerful track that echoes the ethos of the fest. It encapsulates the spirit of youth, the hunger to create, and the determination to transform. Team Geekonix, the force behind EDGE, embodies this revolutionary energy, turning dreams into deliverables and ideas into icons. The anthem has become a rallying cry that binds every volunteer, participant, and visionary to a unified mission — making EDGE 2025 not just an event, but a bigger, bolder movement toward a reimagined future.

The fest is supported by a strong network of sponsors and partners, with Edugraph (Digital Media Partner), Aqua Diamond (Hydration Partner), Kashyah (Gifting Partner), IndieRise (Animation Partner), Ardent (Training Partner), Tea Junction (Tea Partner), Merchandise Treasures (Prize Pool Partner), Jus’ Jumpin’ (Activity Partner), Sportsplex (Fun Zone Partner), Kalakar Fashion (Merchandise Partner), Winni’s (Bakery Partner), The Dopamine Store (Goodies Partner), Popski (Refreshment Partner), Kolkata Bouncer Group (Safety Support Partner), East End Gaming (Gaming Associate Partner), Micro Center (Gaming Accessories Partner), 91.9 Friends FM (Radio Partner), Ananta Machines (Social Initiative Partner), My FroyoLand (Ice Cream Partner), Burger King (Snacks Partner), Techno Billion AI (AI Partner), Nescafe (Beverage Partner), Calcutta Cacophony (Outreach Partner), The Kolkata Buzz (Social Media Partner), Kit Kat (Chocolate Partner), PVR Inox (Screening Partner)

EDGE 2025 was not merely a fest; it was a celebration of youth, creativity, and ambition. With unmatched spirit and execution, Team Geekonix curated a legacy that will inspire future editions. The energy, the passion, and the unified voice of a new generation made EDGE 2025 a phenomenal success, echoing its impact far beyond the campus walls.