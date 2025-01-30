TIGPS, Garia hosts annual cultural event, OJAS at Jai Hind Auditorium, Kolkata

Summary The evening began with a heartfelt welcome and introduction by Principal Tania Sen, who proudly presented the school’s accomplishments over the past few years The cultural extravaganza captivated the audience with a beautifully woven script that incorporated a stunning array of performances by students and their mentor teachers

Techno India Group Public School (TIGPS), Garia, on Wednesday, January 29, hosted its annual cultural event, OJAS – Prakriti Naman: Nurturing Nature, Empowering Education. Held at the prestigious Jai Hind Auditorium, OJAS symbolized the flow of positive energy within individuals and highlighted the symbiotic relationship between nature and education.

The evening began with a heartfelt welcome and introduction by Principal Tania Sen, who proudly presented the school’s accomplishments over the past few years. She took a moment to recognize the collective efforts of the students, parents, staff and management in making the event a resounding success. Sen spoke about how the school’s educational journey has been guided by the principles of holistic growth and the spirit of learning that embraces not only academic success but also cultural enrichment.

The cultural extravaganza captivated the audience with a beautifully woven script that incorporated a stunning array of performances by students and their mentor teachers. The performances were a true celebration of Indian culture, emphasizing its deep connection with nature and the ethos of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The evening was filled with traditional dances, musical performances and theatrical acts that seamlessly blended the themes of environmental consciousness and educational empowerment.

“We are proud to witness the flourishing of our students, whose talents are showcased in every performance tonight. This event is a testament of their dedication, creativity, and the nurturing environment at TIGPS Garia that promotes both academic and personal growth. Our commitment to the values of NEP 2020 is reflected in this celebration of nature and education," said Sen.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, it is essential that we not only focus on academic excellence but also nurture the values of sustainability, creativity, and emotional well-being. OJAS exemplifies our commitment to holistic education, where we empower students to think beyond the classroom, to appreciate the beauty of nature and to contribute meaningfully to society,” said Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group.

Also in attendance was the widely loved Radio Presenter, RJ Arvind, who shared his insights on the power of education in transforming lives. Additionally, Ms Pauline Laravoire, Director of Sustainability, Techno India Group, delivered a thought-provoking address on the significance of sustainable practices and their role in shaping a better future.

In a special segment, the alumni members of the school were felicitated for their outstanding contributions and achievements, further inspiring the current generation of students to pursue excellence in all their endeavors.

OJAS 2025 was not only a celebration of student talent but also a reminder of the interconnectedness of nature, culture, and education. The event highlighted the school's commitment to fostering well-rounded individuals who are prepared to face the future with confidence, creativity, and a deep sense of responsibility towards the environment.