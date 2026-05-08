UEM Jaipur

This University in Jaipur is Cultivating Faculty Excellence Through Continuous Development

ABP Digital Brand Hub
ABP Digital Brand Hub
Posted on 08 May 2026
13:50 PM
UEM Jaipur

UEM Jaipur

The University of Engineering and Management (UEM) Jaipur recognises that investing in its faculty is crucial to providing a high-quality education for its students. UEM Jaipur actively promotes a culture of continuous learning and growth through a robust Faculty Development Programme (FDP). This programme focuses on equipping educators with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in teaching, research, and professional development.

A quick look at the university website's news section reveals a commitment to FDPs with a range of workshops and programmes covering diverse topics. These include:

  • Workshops on Outcome-Based Education (OBE): These workshops help faculty align their teaching with OBE principles, ensuring that students achieve specific learning outcomes.
  • Conferences and Seminars: UEM Jaipur encourages faculty participation in national and international conferences and seminars, fostering knowledge sharing and collaboration.
  • Training on New Technologies: Recognising the importance of technology in education, the university provides training on various tools and platforms to enhance teaching and learning.
  • Programmes Focused on Research and Innovation: UEM Jaipur supports faculty in pursuing research activities by providing resources and mentorship to promote scholarly contributions.

Impact of UEM Jaipur's FDPs:

The dedication to faculty development has yielded positive results. The university website highlights achievements of faculty members, including:

  • Publications in Reputed Journals: Faculty members are actively engaged in research and have published their work in respected academic journals.
  • Presentations at International Conferences: UEM Jaipur faculty members are making their mark on the global stage by presenting their research at international conferences.
  • Awards and Recognition: Faculty members have received accolades for their contributions to teaching and research.

UEM Jaipur's commitment to faculty development is a testament to its dedication to academic excellence. By providing opportunities for continuous learning and growth, the university empowers its faculty to become effective educators, researchers, and leaders in their fields. This ultimately benefits the students, who receive a richer and more relevant learning experience.

To learn more about the specific FDP initiatives at UEM Jaipur, it is recommended to visit the university website or contact the relevant departments directly.

https://uem.edu.in/uem-jaipur/engineering/?utm_source=direct&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=anandabazar

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of UEM Jaipur by ABP Digital Brand Hub.

Last updated on 08 May 2026
13:51 PM
UEM Jaipur Faculty Development Programme
Similar stories
The Heritage College

Heritage College’s Nritya Vogue’26 Lights Up Kolkata with Dance, Fashion and Tale. . .

Dr. Madhumita Guha Majumder, Hon’ble Pro Vice Chancellor (Academics) of Sister Nivedita University
Sister Nivedita University

This Leading University in Kolkata is Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders through Management. . .

Techno India University

Techno Sahotsava 2026 Builds Momentum with High-Energy Pre-Events at Techno India Uni. . .

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University’s SRIJAN’26 Celebrates Youth, Ideas and Innovation Across 50+. . .

Read Next
WB Madhyamik 2026

WB Madhyamik result 2026 announced: 86.83% pass, Avirup Bhadra emerges as topper

Answer Key

UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Along With Response Sheet Out; Objection Window Open

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)

Tripura Board Declares Class 10th, 12th Result 2026; HS Pass Percentage Stands at 79.. . .

WB Madhyamik 2026

From Raiganj to Rank 1: Avirup Bhadra Tops WB Madhyamik 2026; Eyes AI and IIT Dreams

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

WB Madhyamik Result 2026: 131 Students in Top 10 Merit List; Full Toppers List, Distr. . .

Maharashtra government

Maha SSC Class 10 Result 2026 Out; Pass Percentage Stands at 92.09%, Konkan Division . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality