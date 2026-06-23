TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in; Registration Begins June 30, Check Vacancies

Summary Candidates aspiring to join the Tamil Nadu state civil services can submit their applications online through the official TNPSC portal Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university to be eligible for the examination

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group 1 Notification 2026 for the Combined Civil Services Examination-I, opening the recruitment process for several prestigious administrative posts in the state government.

Issued on June 23, 2026, the notification invites applications for posts including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Assistant Director of Rural Development, District Employment Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Labour. The commission has not yet announced the total number of vacancies.

According to the notification, the online application process will commence on June 30, 2026, and candidates will be able to submit their applications until July 29, 2026. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on September 6, 2026.

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The recruitment process will be conducted in three stages — Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Interview. Candidates will be required to qualify at each stage to progress further in the selection process. The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in the Main Examination and Interview.

To be eligible, candidates must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. The minimum age for applying is 21 years, while the upper age limit varies depending on the post and category. For most posts, the maximum age is 34 years for candidates in the general category and 39 years for those belonging to reserved categories. Age relaxation will be applicable as per TNPSC rules.

The notification also specifies physical eligibility requirements for certain posts. Candidates applying for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police and District Officer in the Fire and Rescue Services department must meet prescribed standards related to height, chest measurement and weight.

Selected candidates will be appointed under Pay Level 22 and will receive a salary ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,05,700 per month, along with other allowances and benefits admissible under state government rules.

Candidates interested in applying can complete the One-Time Registration process on the official TNPSC website, fill in the required personal and educational details, upload the necessary documents, pay the prescribed fee and submit their applications online once the registration window opens on June 30.

With the release of the notification, aspirants seeking a career in the Tamil Nadu civil services can now begin preparations for one of the state's most competitive recruitment examinations.