Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2026: Over 1.45 Lakh Students Register, Application Deadline Extended

Summary The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra, has extended the application deadline for the First-Year Diploma Engineering Polytechnic Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026. Earlier, the last date for application submission was June 22, 2026.

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra, has extended the application deadline for the First-Year Diploma Engineering Polytechnic Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026. Candidates now have until July 2, 2026, to submit their applications for diploma engineering admissions.

Earlier, the last date for application submission was June 22, 2026. However, after reviewing the volume of registrations and considering requests from students facing difficulties in securing the necessary documents, the authorities decided to grant an extension.

Announcing the extension, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil stated that the decision was taken in the interest of students and to ensure wider participation in the admission process. According to the minister, the extended timeline will help candidates obtain pending certificates and complete the required formalities without undue pressure.

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The admission process has already witnessed significant participation from students. As per the latest figures shared by the state government, a total of 1,45,708 candidates had registered for Maharashtra Polytechnic Admissions 2026 by the earlier deadline. Of these, 1,15,053 candidates had successfully paid the prescribed fees and submitted their applications for verification and approval.

Students who have passed Class 10 or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination are eligible to apply for Maharashtra Polytechnic Admissions 2026. The admission process is being conducted through the official portal of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, where candidates can complete registration, upload documents, and submit their applications online.

The revised admission schedule also outlines the timeline for the publication of merit lists. According to the authorities, the provisional merit list for Maharashtra Polytechnic Admissions 2026 will be released on July 4, allowing candidates to review their details and raise any necessary objections. After addressing valid grievances and completing the verification process, the final merit list is scheduled to be published on July 8, 2026.