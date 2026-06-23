RBI Office Attendant Result 2026 Declared at rbi.org.in; Check Shortlisted Candidates List

Summary Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check whether they have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 572 Office Attendant vacancies across various RBI offices in the country

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the RBI Office Attendant Result 2026 on its official website, rbi.org.in. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check whether they have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 572 Office Attendant vacancies across various RBI offices in the country. The written examination was held on February 28 and March 1, 2026.

The result has been released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next phase of recruitment.

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Candidates shortlisted through the written examination will be invited to appear for the Language Proficiency Test. Those who qualify will subsequently undergo document verification and medical fitness assessment before final appointment.

Successful candidates will be considered for appointment as Office Attendants at various RBI offices, subject to meeting all eligibility requirements and clearing the remaining stages of the selection process.

RBI Office Attendant Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the result:

Visit the official RBI website at rbi.org.in. Click on the "RBI Office Attendant Result 2026" link available on the homepage. Open the result PDF displayed on the screen. Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number. Check whether your roll number appears in the list of qualified candidates. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination are advised to keep a close watch on the official RBI website for updates regarding the Language Proficiency Test schedule, document verification process and other recruitment-related announcements.

The central bank is expected to release detailed instructions for shortlisted candidates in the coming weeks. Applicants should ensure that all required documents are ready for verification and regularly monitor official notifications to avoid missing any important updates.