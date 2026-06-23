Gujarat government

GSET 2026 Notification Released at gujaratset.ac.in; Exam Scheduled for November 29

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jun 2026
17:10 PM

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Summary
The state-level examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as Assistant Professors in universities and colleges across Gujarat
The examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026, and eligible candidates can apply online through the official GSET portal during the registration period specified in the notification

The Gujarat State Nodal Agency at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, has released the detailed information bulletin for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2026. The state-level examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as Assistant Professors in universities and colleges across Gujarat.

According to the official notification, GSET 2026 will be conducted in 36 subjects across 12 examination centres in the state. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026, and eligible candidates can apply online through the official GSET portal during the registration period specified in the notification.

The examination serves as a key eligibility test for candidates aspiring to pursue teaching careers in higher education institutions across Gujarat.

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The eligibility test will be conducted in a wide range of postgraduate disciplines. Candidates are required to choose the subject corresponding to their postgraduate specialisation while submitting their applications.

The subjects offered include Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, English, Education, Law, Commerce, Management, Computer Science, Earth Sciences, Geography, Social Work, Hindu Studies, Music, Yoga, Statistics and several other disciplines listed in the official information bulletin.

The medium of examination will vary depending on the subject. Question papers for Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences and Life Sciences will be available in English. Gujarati and Sanskrit papers will be conducted in their respective languages, while several other subjects will be offered in English, Hindi, Gujarati or bilingual formats.

With the release of the information bulletin, candidates interested in pursuing academic careers as Assistant Professors in Gujarat's higher education institutions can now review the eligibility conditions, examination pattern and application requirements before submitting their registrations.

Last updated on 23 Jun 2026
17:12 PM
Gujarat government GSET 2024 Registration Date
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