Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 Allotment List 2026 Released; Admission Confirmation by June 25

Summary Students who participated in the third round of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process can now check their allotment status on the official admission portal Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 must report to the assigned junior college and complete the required admission formalities within the prescribed timeline

The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra, has released the FYJC Round 3 allotment list for the 2026 admission cycle. Students who participated in the third round of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process can now check their allotment status on the official admission portal.

Along with the allotment results, the department has also published the FYJC Round 3 cut-off marks for participating junior colleges. Candidates can access their allotment details by logging in with their application number on the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Students who have secured seats through the Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 3 are required to complete the admission confirmation process by June 25, 2026. Authorities have warned that candidates who fail to confirm their admissions within the stipulated deadline may lose their allotted seats.

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Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 Allotment List 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow the steps below to view their allotment status:

Visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in. Click on the "FYJC Round 3 Allotment" link available on the homepage. Enter the application number. Submit the details to view the allotment status. Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 must report to the assigned junior college and complete the required admission formalities within the prescribed timeline. Students are advised to carefully review the admission instructions, keep all necessary documents ready, and complete the confirmation process before the deadline to secure their seats.

The FYJC admission process is conducted annually to facilitate admissions to Class 11 courses in junior colleges across Maharashtra through a centralised online system. Further updates regarding subsequent admission rounds, if any, will be announced on the official portal.