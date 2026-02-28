JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Ends for New and Old Applicants; What Next?

JEE Main 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the correction window for JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 today, February 28.
Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary changes.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the correction window for JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 today, February 28. Candidates who wish to make changes to the application form can do so till 11.50 PM today on the official JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They are advised to keep all necessary documents handy while making corrections to ensure accuracy.

The correction facility has been made available to two categories of applicants: those who had registered for Session 1 between October 31 and November 27, 2025, and have also applied for Session 2, as well as fresh candidates who submitted applications only for Session 2 between February 1 and February 25.

Steps to Edit Information

  • Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Correction Window for JEE(Main)-2026 Session-II’ link under the candidate activity tab. A new window will appear.
  • Click on the ‘Login’ button.
  • Enter the candidate’s application number and password to access the form.
  • Make the necessary modifications and click ‘Submit’.
  • Pay the correction fee if applicable.
  • Save a printout for future reference.

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary changes. NTA has stated that the correction window is a one-time opportunity for rectification of any errors and updating their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward. Following the closing of the correction window, NTA will release information regarding the admit cards and city intimation slips in due course.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination will be conducted from April 2 to April 9 in two shifts each day. The morning shift will be held from 9 AM to Noon, while the afternoon shift will take place from 3 PM to 6 PM.

