GATE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today - When Will Results be Declared?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, will close the answer key objection window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 today, February 28. Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key must submit their objections through the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in before the deadline.

The answer key challenge facility was made available after the release of the provisional answer keys, allowing examinees to review responses and raise objections, if any. Only challenges submitted within the stipulated timeframe and accompanied by the prescribed fee will be considered for review. Once the window closes, no further objections will be accepted.

GATE 2026 was conducted earlier this month in two shifts across four days - February 7, 8, 14 and 15. The forenoon session took place from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM, while the afternoon session was held between 2.30 PM and 5.30 PM. This year, the national-level examination was organised for 30 papers spanning multiple engineering and science disciplines, drawing participation from candidates across the country.

To raise objections, candidates must first visit the official website and access the GOAPS portal. After logging in with their enrolment ID, password and security captcha, they can view the provisional answer key and the corresponding question paper. Under the “Master Question Paper” section, applicants need to carefully examine the questions, select the specific question they intend to challenge, and provide a clear justification along with supporting documents or relevant references. The process is completed only after payment of the prescribed objection fee and final submission of the challenge.

Following the review of objections, IIT Guwahati will release the final answer key and prepare results accordingly. As per the official schedule, the GATE 2026 results will be announced on March 19. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from March 27 to May 31, 2026, through the GOAPS portal.

In addition, an extended facility has been provided for those who may need access to their scorecards beyond the initial download window. After May 31, candidates can obtain their GATE 2026 scorecards by paying a fee of ₹500. This paid download option will remain available until December 31, 2026.