GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today - When Will Results be Declared?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Feb 2026
12:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, will close the answer key objection window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 today, February 28.
Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key must submit their objections through the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in before the deadline.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, will close the answer key objection window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 today, February 28. Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key must submit their objections through the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in before the deadline.

The answer key challenge facility was made available after the release of the provisional answer keys, allowing examinees to review responses and raise objections, if any. Only challenges submitted within the stipulated timeframe and accompanied by the prescribed fee will be considered for review. Once the window closes, no further objections will be accepted.

GATE 2026 was conducted earlier this month in two shifts across four days - February 7, 8, 14 and 15. The forenoon session took place from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM, while the afternoon session was held between 2.30 PM and 5.30 PM. This year, the national-level examination was organised for 30 papers spanning multiple engineering and science disciplines, drawing participation from candidates across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

To raise objections, candidates must first visit the official website and access the GOAPS portal. After logging in with their enrolment ID, password and security captcha, they can view the provisional answer key and the corresponding question paper. Under the “Master Question Paper” section, applicants need to carefully examine the questions, select the specific question they intend to challenge, and provide a clear justification along with supporting documents or relevant references. The process is completed only after payment of the prescribed objection fee and final submission of the challenge.

Following the review of objections, IIT Guwahati will release the final answer key and prepare results accordingly. As per the official schedule, the GATE 2026 results will be announced on March 19. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from March 27 to May 31, 2026, through the GOAPS portal.

In addition, an extended facility has been provided for those who may need access to their scorecards beyond the initial download window. After May 31, candidates can obtain their GATE 2026 scorecards by paying a fee of ₹500. This paid download option will remain available until December 31, 2026.

Last updated on 28 Feb 2026
12:19 PM
GATE 2026 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam IIT Guwahati Answer Key
Similar stories
SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Announced: Category-Wise Cutoff Marks and Tier 2 Exam Det. . .

School Admission

CM Shri Schools Admission 2026 Application Window Opens for Classes 6, 9 and 11 - Key. . .

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE Result 2026 Announced - Class VI, IX Toppers and Full Merit List Released by N. . .

Madras University

Madras University Result 2026 Declared for UG, PG Admissions - Marksheet Download Lin. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Announced: Category-Wise Cutoff Marks and Tier 2 Exam Det. . .

School Admission

CM Shri Schools Admission 2026 Application Window Opens for Classes 6, 9 and 11 - Key. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2026 Return to Celebrate Eastern Ind. . .

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE Result 2026 Announced - Class VI, IX Toppers and Full Merit List Released by N. . .

Madras University

Madras University Result 2026 Declared for UG, PG Admissions - Marksheet Download Lin. . .

WBCHSE

West Bengal to Introduce Contemporary, Project-Based Subjects at HS Level; Many Other. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality