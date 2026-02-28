India Post GDS Result 2026 for 28,636 Vacancies Expected Soon; Merit List to Be Released Online

Summary The state-wise merit lists will be uploaded on the official portal, enabling candidates to check their selection status online The recruitment drive is being conducted for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

The India Post is set to announce the India Post GDS Result 2026 for 28,636 vacancies across the country. The state-wise merit lists will be uploaded on the official portal, enabling candidates to check their selection status online.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). Applicants who submitted their forms during the notification period are awaiting the release of the first merit list, which will be published in PDF format at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The online application process for GDS, BPM, and ABPM posts was conducted from January 31, 2026, to February 16, 2026. While the department has not officially confirmed the result date, previous recruitment trends suggest that the merit list is likely to be released from March onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selection will be based solely on marks obtained in Class 10. There will be no written examination or interview. The merit list will be prepared circle-wise and category-wise. If vacancies remain unfilled, additional merit lists may be issued.

Once released, candidates can download the PDF for their respective state or postal circle and search for their registration number.

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access the result:

Visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Click on the “Results” section on the homepage. Select the relevant state or postal circle. Open the displayed merit list PDF. Download and retain a copy for future reference

The recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement No. 03/2025-26 for a total of 28,636 posts.

Candidates must have passed Class 10 with Mathematics and English as subjects and possess knowledge of the local language. The age limit is 18 to 40 years as of January 1, 2026.

The selection process involves preparation of a merit list based on Class 10 marks followed by document verification. Shortlisted candidates will be informed for verification within 15 days of selection. They must carry original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies, including mark sheets, identity proof, caste certificate (if applicable), PwBD certificate, EWS certificate, transgender certificate, and proof of date of birth.

The highest number of vacancies have been announced in Maharashtra (3,553), Uttar Pradesh (3,169), and West Bengal (2,963). Other major states include Madhya Pradesh (2,102), Tamil Nadu (2,009), Kerala (1,691), Gujarat (1,782), Bihar (1,344), and Odisha (1,191), among others.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding the merit list release and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.