SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Announced: Category-Wise Cutoff Marks and Tier 2 Exam Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Feb 2026
11:00 AM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Result 2025–26 on its official website.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status online.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Result 2025–26 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status online and confirm whether they have advanced to the next phase of the recruitment process.

According to the official notification, a total of 39,901 candidates have successfully cleared the Tier 1 examination and are now eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. The result has been published as a PDF, listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Post-Wise Total Shortlisted Candidates

  • LDC/JSA/Clerk-Cum-Typist: 37520
  • DEO(Science Stream): 614
  • DEO(Other than Science Stream): 1767

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from November 12 to November 30, 2025, at various examination centres across the country. As the test was held in multiple shifts, the final results have been prepared after applying the normalisation process to ensure fairness in scoring.

To access the result, candidates should visit the official website at ssc.gov.in and navigate to the “Results” section. From there, select the link titled “CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025-26.” Download the result PDF and search for your roll number to confirm qualification status.

Along with the result, SSC has also released the category-wise cut-off marks required to qualify for Tier 2. The cut-offs have been published for categories including General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS.

Tier 1 Minimum Qualifying Marks

  • UR: 30%
  • OBC/EWS: 25%
  • Other Categories: 20%

Only those candidates who meet or exceed the prescribed cut-off marks and whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF are eligible to proceed to the next stage.

The Tier 2 examination schedule is yet to be announced by the Commission. This stage generally comprises a descriptive paper and may include additional assessments depending on the post applied for. Clearing Tier 2 is mandatory for candidates aspiring to secure government positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), and other posts under the CHSL recruitment drive.

Following Tier 2, shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for a Skill Test or Typing Test, depending on the specific job requirements. Only those who qualify in Tier 2 will move forward to these subsequent stages of the selection process.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official SSC portal for updates related to the Tier 2 schedule, admit cards, examination centres, answer keys, and further announcements to stay informed about the recruitment timeline.

Last updated on 28 Feb 2026
11:01 AM
SSC CHSL Staff Selection Commission SSC SSC 2025 Result
