BSEB Inter 2026 Answer Key Released; Evaluation Begins as Board Invites Objections Till March 6

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the objective-type questions asked in the Intermediate Annual (Theoretical) Examination 2026. The answer key includes all theoretical subjects across the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams and has been prepared by a panel of subject experts.

Candidates and other stakeholders can raise objections to any question or answer through the Board’s official portals — biharboardonline.com and objection.biharboardonline.com — until 5 pm on March 6. The Board has clarified that objections submitted after the deadline will not be considered. All representations will be reviewed by subject experts, and a revised answer key will be issued if necessary.

In the Intermediate Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational courses, objective questions carried 50 per cent of the total marks in all theoretical subjects. OMR-based answer sheets were used to evaluate objective responses.

Students wishing to submit objections must log in using their code and serial number. Objections can be filed subject-wise through the online system. The Board has also activated a direct link for Intermediate evaluation-related updates.

Meanwhile, evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets has commenced in several districts, including Muzaffarpur.

In Muzaffarpur, five centres began checking answer scripts on the first day. Around 6 per cent of Intermediate copies were evaluated in the district, while data entry was completed for only 1 per cent.

At Chapman Evaluation Centre, which received 58,850 copies of English, Urdu and Psychology, 3,072 copies were assessed, though none were data entered on the first day. The District School, which received 56,171 Hindi copies, evaluated nearly 3 per cent of them, with data entry completed for almost all assessed scripts.

DN High School received 55,130 copies of Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science. About 3 per cent were evaluated, but data entry had not begun. At Marwari High School, where Accountancy, Philosophy, History and Economics papers are being checked, 512 copies — less than 1 per cent — were assessed, and all were entered into the system. Geography and Home Science answer sheets are being evaluated at Mukherjee Seminary School, where 3 per cent were checked on the first day.

A total of 13,17,846 students have registered for the Intermediate examination, while 15,12,963 candidates are enrolled for the Matriculation examination this year. The Board is preparing to declare the results of both examinations by the end of March on its official websites.