18 Under 18 Awards

Stage Set for Brilliance: The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025 Finale Nears!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2025
12:52 PM

The Telegraph Online Edugraph

Summary
The countdown begins for one of Eastern India’s most anticipated celebrations of young brilliance — The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025! Back in its grand fourth edition, the awards ceremony will unfold on April 18, 2025, with the spotlight shining on the region’s most extraordinary young minds and talents.

Presented by EIILM-Kolkata, powered by UEM Kolkata, and co-powered by Techno India University Kolkata, this year’s edition has drawn an overwhelming response — with over 4500 registrations from 558 schools, setting a new benchmark for participation. Participants have excelled in diverse fields such as Sports, Performing Arts, STEM Excellence, Writing & Poetry, Environmental Stewardship, Debate, Content Creation, Community Service, and much more.

Over the years, the platform has not only grown in stature but also in its ability to bring together a distinguished panel of jurors from diverse spheres. This year’s celebrated jury included stalwarts such as Dr Jai Ranjan Ram, Tanusree Shankar, Bickram Ghosh, Debaditya Chaudhury, Indrajit Bhalotia, Sujata Sen, Dibyendu Barua, Mudar Patherya, and Sumantra Chattarji — all united in their mission to identify and reward excellence, innovation, and impact among youth.

Adding a powerful note to this year’s ceremony, Shashi Tharoor will grace the event as the Chief Guest, his presence set to inspire the young changemakers as they embark on their next chapter.

The awards celebrate not just the conventional pathways to success but also unconventional brilliance—proving that passion and creativity are boundless. From the finalists' entries to the rigorous online interviews with the distinguished jury, each step in the journey affirms the unique potential of India's youth.

Each nominee brings a unique story — of courage, commitment, and creativity — redefining what it means to be a young achiever in today’s world.

As we await the unveiling of the Top 18 winners, excitement pulses through the hearts of the top fifty finalists and the audience. With the red carpet set and the spotlight ready to shine, The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025 promises to be an evening of innovation, inspiration, and unwavering passion.

Are you ready to meet the young legends who are shaping tomorrow? Stay tuned for the grand reveal!

Last updated on 14 Apr 2025
12:53 PM
