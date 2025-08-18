Kerala government

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know What's Next

The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) will declare the Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 final allotment result for 5,946 candidates today, August 18. Candidates will be able to download the Kerala NEET round 1 allotment result 2025 on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the schedule, candidates who will be allotted seats for MBBS and BDS admissions have to report to the colleges between August 19 to 24 to confirm admission. Earlier, Kerala CEE had published a NEET provisional allotment list, wherein a total of 5,611 students were allotted seats in government and private medical and dental colleges. However, CEE revised the allotment after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) postponed the AIQ round 1 NEET counselling 2025.

KEA revised the fee structure for MBBS and BDS colleges for the academic year 2025-26. Last year, the fees for Bangalore Medical Colleges were Rs 65,100, while the revised MBBS fee is Rs 64,350. For BDS admissions, the last year's fee for Government Dental College was Rs 50,000, while this year it has been reduced to Rs 49,350.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Required Documents

Nativity certificate

Class 10 or SSLC certificate as proof of birth date

Self-attested copy of Class 12 mark sheet or original course attested by the head of the institution

Self-attested copies of HSC or equivalent examination marksheet

NCL certificate (for SEBC/OEC reservation)

Community certificate (for SC/ST aspirants)

Original certificates for those claiming special reservation

Self-attested medical certificate (for PH candidates)

